Glentoran vs Gzira United Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20, 2023

Glentoran entertain Gzira United at BetMcLean Oval in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round second leg on Thursday (July 20).

The first leg was fiercely contested at the Centenary Stadium in Ta' Qali, Malta, with visiting Glentoran claiming the lead in the ninth minute before being pegged back 20 minutes later. Gzira went ahead in the 40th minute, but their joy lasted for eight minutes as Rhys Marshall’s equaliser forced a share of the spoils.

The Glens seem to be are on high ground as they welcome Gzira following their away draw in the first leg. Furthermore, the Irish side boast an impressive home record, with four wins in their last five games. Glentoran also have rich experience in Europe, having played more than 100 UEFA games since the 1964-65 season.

Gzira, meanwhile, are making their third consecutive appearance in the Europa Conference League since its first season in 2021-22. They have crossed this stage before, reaching the second qualifying round in the inaugural edition and the third round last year. However, beating Glentoran at home could be a tough ask.

Maroons will likely stick to their attacking style in Belfast. The approach almost paid off in the first leg, but defensive blunders put paid to their hopes. Gzira, meanwhile will place their trust in their Brazilian duo of Jefferson Assis and Maxuell Maia. Assis topped the Maltese Premier League last season with 20 goals.

Glentoran vs Gzira United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Glentoran have lost once in their last ten games across competitions.

The hosts have scored 12 goals and conceded six in their last five games.

Glentoran have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games.

Gzira have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five away outings.

Glentoran have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, the same as Gzira.

Form Guide: Glentoran: L-D-W-W-W; Gzira: D-W-L-W-W

Glentoran vs Gzira United Prediction

Jay Donnelly helped Glentoran to third place in the NIFL Premiership and as the playoff winners last season, scoring 12 goals. Goalkeeper Aaron McCarey kept 17 clean sheets. The duo are expected to play similar roles in Europe.

Meanwhile, apart from Jefferson Assis and Maxuell Maia, Jose Wilkson, another Brazilian, will look to have his say for Gzira. He scored one of the goals against Glentoran in the first leg.

Glentoran, though, will start as the favourites, thanks to their better form and home advantage and should prevail in a high-scoring thriller.

Prediction: Glentoran 3-2 Gzira

Glentoran vs Gzira United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Glentoran

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Glentoran to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Gzira to score - Yes