Go Ahead Eagles vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

Go Ahead Eagles will invite Ajax to De Adelaarshorst in the Eredivisie on Sunday. Both teams were unbeaten in their campaign opener last week and will look to continue that form here.

The hosts got their campaign underway against Fortuna Sittard and were held to a 2-2 away draw. Shawn Adewoye's own goal helped them take the lead in the first half, and Gerrit Nauber bagged a stoppage-time equalizer.

de Godenzonen met Telstar in their campaign opener, and a brace from Wout Weghorst helped them register a 2-0 home win. They were one of the five teams to keep a clean sheet in the opening match of the season.

Go Ahead Eagles vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 76 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in this fixture, recording 59 wins. The pride of the IJssel Kowet have nine wins and eight games have ended in draws.

de Godenzonen have scored two goals apiece in their last three league outings.

The visitors are on a six-game unbeaten streak in this fixture, though four games have ended in draws.

Go Ahead Eagles have suffered just one loss at home in competitive games in 2025.

Ajax have lost just one of their eight Eredivisie away games in 2025. They have scored two goals apiece in five games in that period, and they have also kept five clean sheets in that period.

The pride of the IJssel Kowet have registered just one win in this fixture since 1978, with that triumph registered at home.

Go Ahead Eagles vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

The Eagles have won just one of their last nine league games. They have conceded at least two goals in five games in that period. Notably, just three of their 11 defeats in the Eredivisie last season were registered at home.

Calvin Twigt was sent off last week and will serve a suspension here. Søren Tengstedt was injured in the preseason and is not yet an option for the matchday squad.

de Godenzonen extended their winning streak in the Eredivisie to two games last week. They have lost just one of their last eight away meetings against the hosts in the 21st century, recording five wins.

Brian Brobbey misses this match due to an injury, while Josip Sutalo is a doubt. New signings Ko Itakura and Youri Regeer are in contention to start here.

The visitors have the upper hand in this fixture and are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the hosts. With that in mind and considering their goalscoring record in away games in the Eredivisie, we back Ajax to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Go Ahead Eagles 1-2 AFC Ajax Amsterdam

Go Ahead Eagles vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

