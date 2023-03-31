Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2023

Go Ahead Eagles will host Ajax at De Adelaarshorst on Sunday in another round of the 2022-23 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful of a top-half finish at the end of the campaign. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Utrecht in their last game, with Oliver Edvardsen and Willum Willumsson getting on the scoresheet late in either half to overturn a one-goal deficit.

Ajax have had their struggles this season, prompting the dismissal of manager Alfred Schreuder, but they remain in the thick of a title race. They were beaten 3-2 by league leaders Feyenoord in De Klassieker just before the international break and will aim to return to action this weekend with a win.

The visitors sit second in the Eredivisie standings with 55 points from 26 games. They are six points away from the top of the pile and will be determined to reduce that gap come Sunday.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between Go Ahead Eagles and Ajax. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won eight times.

There have been two draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture after losing their previous eight on the bounce.

Ajax have picked up 30 points on the road in the league this season, the joint-highest in the Eredivisie so far.

The Amsterdam outfit are the most prolific side in the Dutch top-flight this season, with a goal tally of 72.

Go Ahead Eagles are without a clean sheet in their last three matches.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax Prediction

Go Ahead Eagles' latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have lost just one home game since the start of the year and will be hopeful of a result here.

Ajax, meanwhile, saw their four-game winning streak come to an end last time out and will be determined to bounce back on Sunday. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should see the visitors win this one.

Prediction: Go Ahead Eagles 1-2 Ajax

Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes