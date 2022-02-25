Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Ajax Amsterdam will return to Eredivisie action this weekend when they travel to take on Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday.

The capital side come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Benfica in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash. Sebastian Haller scored at both ends in a thrilling encounter.

Go Ahead Eagles also played out a 2-2 draw away to Twente in the league last weekend. They let a two-goal lead slip, with Joshua Brenet scoring an 89th-minute equalizer for the hosts.

The draw saw the Deventer outfit steer further clear of the relegation zone. They currently sit in 14th spot, having garnered 23 points from as many matches. Ajax still lead the way at the summit and hold a five-point advantage as they look to successfully retain their league crown.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Ajax were victorious in 16 of their last 17 matches against Go Ahead Eagles, while one game ended in a share of the spoils.

That stalemate came in their most recent meeting, a goalless draw on matchday 12 of the current campaign.

Go Ahead Eagles form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-D

Ajax form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax Team News

Go Ahead Eagles

Sam Crowther has been ruled out with heart-related issues. Nick Hengelman, Giannis-Fivos Botos and Frank Ross are all unavailable for selection. Bas Kuipers is suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Unavailable: Nick Hengelman, Giannis-Fivos Botos, Frank Ross, Sam Crowther

Suspension: Bas Kuipers

Ajax

Brian Brobbey and Maarten Stekelenburg have both been ruled out with injuries. Zakaria Labyad and Sean Klaiber are doubts.

Injuries: Brian Brobbey, Maarten Stekelenburg

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Zakaria Labyad, Sean Klaiber

Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax Predicted XI

Go Ahead Eagles Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andries Noppert (GK); Boyd Lucassen, Joris Kramer, Gerrit Nauber, Cuco Martina; Ragnar Oratmangoen, Luuk Brouwers, Philippe Rommens, Mats Deijl; Inigo Cordoba, Isac Lidiberg

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer (GK); Nicolas Tagliafico, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Noussair Mazraoui; Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Edson Alvarez; Steven Berghuis, Sebastian Haller, Dusan Tadic

Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax are overwhelming favorites to secure all three points and their strong historical record against Go Ahead Eagles highlights the difference in class between the two sides.

Barring an unlikely upset, the visitors should cruise to a comfortable victory in a one-sided game.

Prediction: Go Ahead Eagles 0-5 Ajax

