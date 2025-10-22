Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Go Ahead Eagles will welcome Aston Villa in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The hosts have won one of their two games thus far, while Villa have a 100% record in the competition.

The pride of the IJssel Kowet have won just one of their last five games in all competitions, with that triumph registered away from home against Panathinaikos in the Europa League earlier this month. They met PSV in the Eredivisie last week and fell to a 2-1 away loss.

The visitors head into the match in good form and are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions. They resumed their Premier League campaign after the international break against Tottenham Hotspur last week and registered a 2-1 comeback win.

Morgan Rogers equalized in the first half, and Emi Buendía overturned the deficit in the 77th minute, with Lucas Digne picking up the assist. They defeated Feyenoord 2-0 in their previous Europa League game earlier this month.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts will square off against an English team for the first time in a competitive match here.

Villa have met Dutch teams six times in European competitions. They have an unbeaten record in these games, recording five wins.

Go Ahead Eagles have won just one of their five home games across all competitions this season, failing to score in two.

The Villans are unbeaten in their last three away games. They have recorded two wins in a row in that period, scoring two goals apiece in these games.

The visitors are one of just three teams to have kept clean sheets in their first two games in the Europa League this season.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa Prediction

The hosts have conceded at least two goals in three of their last four games and will look to improve upon that record. Interestingly, they have conceded one goal apiece in their two games in the Europa League this season.

The Villans are on a five-game winning streak across all competitions, scoring 10 goals, and will look to continue that form here. They are unbeaten in three away games against Eredivisie, keeping two clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Youri Tielemans is the only confirmed absentee for Unai Emery for this match, and the Spaniard is expected to field a strong starting XI.

Villa have seen an uptick in form, and considering their unbeaten record against Dutch teams, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Go Ahead Eagles 0-2 Aston Villa

Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

