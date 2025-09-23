Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25th 2025

Go Ahead Eagles will host FCSB at De Adelaarshorst on Thursday in the opening round of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League league phase. The home side endured a difficult start to their season, kicking things off with a 2-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Super Cup.

Ad

However, they seem to have found their feet after the international break and will be looking to build on that when they begin their European campaign on Thursday.

They beat 10-man PEC Zwolle 2-0 in their last match, with substitute Milan Smit scoring a late brace to secure maximum points for Melvin Boel's side.

FCSB, meanwhile, have endured a grossly underwhelming campaign in the Romanian Superliga this term. The visitors suffered a 3-1 defeat away at Botosani in their game at the weekend, meaning they have won just one of their first 10 games of the league campaign and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere.

Ad

Trending

Roș-albaștrii participated in the Europa League last season, opening their league phase campaign with a 4-1 win over RFS, and will be keen to replicate a similar showing this week.

Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between GA Eagles and FCSB.

The visitors have had 14 competitive meetings against Dutch opponents. They have won four of those games, drawn three times and lost the other four.

Go Ahead Eagles have kept clean sheets in their last two matches after managing just one in their previous nine.

FCSB have conceded 18 goals in the Romanian Superliga this term. Only newly-promoted sides Metaloglobus (21) and Csikszereda (22) have shipped more.

Ad

Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB Prediction

The pride of the IJssel are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their previous six competitive outings. They have lost just one of their last four home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Roș-albaștrii, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have been poor on the road all season, winning just two of 10 away outings, and could lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 FCSB

Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: GA Eagles to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last eight matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More