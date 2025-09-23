Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25th 2025

Go Ahead Eagles will host FCSB at De Adelaarshorst on Thursday in the opening round of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League league phase. The home side endured a difficult start to their season, kicking things off with a 2-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Super Cup.
However, they seem to have found their feet after the international break and will be looking to build on that when they begin their European campaign on Thursday.
They beat 10-man PEC Zwolle 2-0 in their last match, with substitute Milan Smit scoring a late brace to secure maximum points for Melvin Boel's side.
FCSB, meanwhile, have endured a grossly underwhelming campaign in the Romanian Superliga this term. The visitors suffered a 3-1 defeat away at Botosani in their game at the weekend, meaning they have won just one of their first 10 games of the league campaign and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere.
Roș-albaștrii participated in the Europa League last season, opening their league phase campaign with a 4-1 win over RFS, and will be keen to replicate a similar showing this week.
Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between GA Eagles and FCSB.
- The visitors have had 14 competitive meetings against Dutch opponents. They have won four of those games, drawn three times and lost the other four.
- Go Ahead Eagles have kept clean sheets in their last two matches after managing just one in their previous nine.
- FCSB have conceded 18 goals in the Romanian Superliga this term. Only newly-promoted sides Metaloglobus (21) and Csikszereda (22) have shipped more.
Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB Prediction
The pride of the IJssel are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their previous six competitive outings. They have lost just one of their last four home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.
Roș-albaștrii, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have been poor on the road all season, winning just two of 10 away outings, and could lose this one.
Prediction: Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 FCSB
Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: GA Eagles to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last eight matches)