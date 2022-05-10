Go Ahead Eagles vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Looking to end their four-game losing streak, Go Ahead Eagles will play host to Feyenoord at the De Adelaarshorst Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game on an impressive ten-game unbeaten run and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Go Ahead Eagles were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat away to NEC Nijmegen on Sunday.

They have now lost their last four games across competitions, stretching back to a 4-0 win over Willem II Tilburg on April 8. With 36 points from 32 games, Go Ahead Eagles are 11th in the Eredivisie standings, only below tenth-placed Groningen on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord turned in a resilient team performance, coming back from a two-goal first-half deficit to salvage a 2-2 draw against second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

Before that, they held Marseille to a goalless draw in the second leg of their semi-final clash to book their place in the Conference League final, having picked up a 3-2 victory in the first leg on April 28.

Feyenoord, who are now unbeaten in ten games across competitions, are third in the Eredivisie table, picking up 68 points from 32 games.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Feyenoord Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in this fixture, with both teams picking up four wins apiece from their last nine meetings. The spoils have been shared on one occasion.

Go Ahead Eagles Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L.

Feyenoord Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Feyenoord Team News

Go Ahead Eagles

The hosts will take to the pitch without Cuco Martina and Giannis-Fivos Botos, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Cuco Martina, Giannis-Fivos Botos.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Feyenoord

Tyrell Malacia will serve a one-match suspension after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against PSV last time out. Justin Bijlow, meanwhile, is recuperating from a foot injury.

Injured: Justin Bijlow.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Tyrell Malacia.

Unavailable: None.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Feyenoord Predicted XIs

Go Ahead Eagles (4-4-2): Andries Noppert; Boyd Lucassen, Gerrit Nauber, Jay Idzes, Bas Kuipers; Mats Deijl, Philippe Rommens, Luuk Brouwers, Ragnar Oratmangoen; Inigo Cordoba, Isac Lidberg.

Feyenoord (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano; Lutsharel Geertruida, Gernot Trauner, Marcos Senesi, Marcus Pedersen; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Reiss Nelson, Guus Til, Luis Sinisterra; Cyriel Dessers.

Go Ahead Eagles vs Feyenoord Prediction

Go Ahead Eagles have suffered a slump in form and head into the game on a four-match losing streak.

Next up is a stern test, as they take on a significantly superior Feyenoord side who are unbeaten in ten outings. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams, Feyenoord should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Go Ahead Eagles 0-2 Feyenoord.

Edited by Bhargav