Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Go Ahead Eagles play PSV Eindhoven at De Adelaarshorst on Saturday in the 24th round of games in the Eredivisie. The seventh-placed Eagles will look to get a win over the league leaders for the second time in four days.

GA Eagles go into the weekend in high spirits after a shock 2-1 win over PSV on Wednesday to qualify for their first KNVB Beker final in six decades. The hosts went on a 10-game unbeaten streak from December to the February before suffering two defeats in their last three league games, most recently a 2-0 loss at Ajax.

Meanwhile, PSV's 2-2 draw with Utrecht in their last league game marked their third consecutive Eredivisie draw and saw them fall further behind Ajax in the title race. The visitors have two wins in their last eight league outings.

Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday will mark the 73rd meeting between the two sides. The Eagles trail 49-13.

Wednesday's win marked Go Ahead's first victory in the fixture since the 1983-84 season.

PSV have won nine of their last 10 meetings in the fixture.

The reverse fixture in September ended in a 3-0 win to the Boeren.

PSV have the best offensive record in the top flight and the third-best defensive record in the division, with 71 goals scored and 26 conceded.

Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Despite their recent triumph, Go Ahead are the underdogs and have a mountain to climb to get all three points. GA will receive a huge confidence boost from their strong home record, though, having lost two league games all season.

PSV, meanwhile, will be keen to get revenge but will need to be at their best offensively to get the job done.

Prediction: Go Ahead 1-2 PSV

Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of Go Ahead's last eight games.)

