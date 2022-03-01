Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Dutch KNVB Cup 2021-22

Go Ahead Eagles and PSV Eindhoven go head-to-head in the semi-finals of the KNVB Beker at the De Adelaarshorst Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts will be looking to finally get one over the visitors, having lost each of the last nine meetings between the sides.

Go Ahead Eagles turned in a performance of the highest caliber as they stunned league leaders Ajax, claiming a 2-1 victory when the sides met in the Eredivisie last weekend.

Prior to that, they were on a nine-game winless run in the league, claiming three draws and losing six in that time.

They now head to the Dutch Cup where they have enjoyed a perfect campaign so far, claiming four wins from four, while scoring seven goals and keeping clean sheets in each game.

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven continued their charge to the top of the Eredivisie standings last time out as they saw off Sparta Rotterdam 2-1 away from home.

They have now avoided defeat in each of their last six games across all competitions, claiming five wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on February 5.

They have now turned their attention to the KNVB Beker, where they will be seeking to progress to the final after getting knocked out in the quarter-finals by eventual winners Ajax last season.

Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven Head-To-Head

PSV Eindhoven have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming nine wins from the last nine meetings between the sides. Go Ahead Eagles will be looking to end this dire losing streak on Wednesday.

Go Ahead Eagles Form Guide: L-W-L-D-W

PSV Eindhoven Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Go Ahead Eagles

The hosts will be without the services of Sam Crowther, who has been ruled out with heart-related issues.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sam Crowther

PSV Eindhoven

The visitors will take to the pitch without Marco van Ginkel, Armando Obispo, Cody Gakpo, Phillipp Mwene, Ryan Thomas, Andre Ramalho and Maximiliano Romero, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Marco van Ginkel, Armando Obispo, Cody Gakpo, Phillipp Mwene, Ryan Thomas, Andre Ramalho, Maximiliano Romero

Suspended: None

Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Go Ahead Eagles Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andries Noppert; Boyd Lucassen, Joris Kramer, Gerrit Nauber, Cuco Martina; Ragnar Oratmangoen, Luuk Brouwers, Philippe Rommens, Mats Deijl; Inigo Cordoba, Isac Lidiberg

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel; Mauro Junior, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max; Ibrahim Sangare, Joey Veerman; Noni Madueke, Mario Gotze, Yorbe Vertessen; Eran Zahavi

Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

PSV Eindhoven will head into this matchup in sky-high confidence as they have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture. Go Ahead Eagles have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, claiming two wins from their last six games in all competitions.

We are backing PSV to come away with a comfortable win and book their place in the cup final.

Prediction: Go Ahead Eagles 0-2 PSV Eindhoven

Edited by Peter P