Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie action returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Go Ahead Eagles welcome PSV Eindhoven to De Adelaarshorst Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors are currently second in the league table and will be seeking to move into top spot with all three points.

Go Ahead Eagles returned to winning ways last time out as they edged out PEC Zwolle 1-0 on home turf.

Greek youngster Ioannis Foivos Botos came up trumps for the Deventer-based side as he netted the only goal of the game with 13 minutes remaining on the clock to condemn PEC Zwolle to their fifth defeat on the trot.

This followed a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Cambuur two Saturdays ago which brought an end to their two-game winning streak across all competitions.

With six points from their opening five games, Go Ahead Eagles are currently ninth in the Eredivisie table, level on points with Vitesse and Cambuur.

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven failed to return to winning ways as they suffered a heavy 4-0 loss at home to Feyenoord.

In a one-sided affair, Jens Toornstra put in an inspiring performance as he scored in both halves to power his side to all three points.

This followed a 2-2 draw against Spanish side Real Sociedad in their Europa League Group B opener.

Roger Schmidt’s men have now picked up three wins and two draws from their last six games in all competitions and are currently second on the log, one point behind league leaders Ajax.

Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven Head-To-Head

Go Ahead Eagles have a slight upper hand in the previous 37 encounters between the sides, claiming 14 wins. PSV Eindhoven have picked up two fewer wins, while 11 games have ended in draws.

Go Ahead Eagles Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

PSV Eindhoven Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-L

Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Go Ahead Eagles

The hosts will be without the services of Sam Crowther, Francis Ross and Jacob Mulenga, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Sam Crowther, Francis Ross, Jacob Mulenga

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven

The visitors have a lengthy injury list heading into the game, including the likes of Richard Ledezma, Ibrahim Sangare, Mees Kreekels and Shurandy Sambo.

Injured: Richard Ledezma, Ibrahim Sangare, Mees Kreekels, Shurandy Sambo

Suspended: None

Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Go Ahead Eagles Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Warner Hahn; Mats Deijl, Gerrit Nauber, Joris Kramer, Bas Kuipers; Boyd Lucassen, Luuk Brouwers; Martijn Berden, Philippe Rommens, Ogechika Heil; Marc Cardona

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel; Phillipp Mwene, Andre Ramalho, Armando Obispo, Philipp Max; Olivier Boscagli, Marco van Ginkel; Noni Madueke, Mario Gotze, Cody Gakpo, Eran Zahavi

Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Go Ahead Eagles have struggled to get going in the league due to their frailties at the attacking end of the pitch, where they have scored five goals so far.

They take on a significantly stronger PSV side, who have won four of their five games this season.

We expect PSV to secure a win against Go Ahead Eagles this week.

Prediction: Go Ahead Eagles 0-2 PSV Eindhoven

