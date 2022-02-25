"Go and get him" - Roy Keane urges Manchester United to splash the cash during new manager search

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has given his verdict on who should United sign as the permanent manager this summer. Appearing on a recent live event for the Overlap show, Keane stated that the Red Devils should go after Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone and sign him even if it costs the club a fortune.

Manchester United are currently managed by Ralf Rangnick, who was appointed on an interim role after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked following a string of poor performances.

Rangnick has certainly brought some stability to Old Trafford. However, the club is still far from where fans expect them to be. Experts have pointed out that United's lack of long-term goals is one of the reasons why the team has failed to find consistency. Hence, the appointment of a new permanent manager this summer will be crucial to the club's long-term future and aspirations.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Roy Keane has pinpointed Diego Simeone as the ideal appointment for Man United this summer trib.al/8Q4uIX3 Roy Keane has pinpointed Diego Simeone as the ideal appointment for Man United this summer trib.al/8Q4uIX3

Keane stated that he wants the Red Devils to go after Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone and appoint him as the club's manager. The Irishman went on to praise Simeone's character and asked the board to spend a fortune if necessary to sign him. The former club captain said that United shouldn't make any excuses when it comes to signing the best managers in the world.

"You go and get the manager you want. People say ‘oh, somebody’s tied up with a club'. But if you really want a manager – and that’s what it’s like when you really want a player - you go and get him. Never mind making excuses saying he’s not available for two years. You pay fortunes for players, so why not a manager? Maybe Simeone, he’s the right kind of character. He’s having a difficult spell with Atletico. His race has maybe run with them. Simone, go and get him, he’s a big character. He’s done great things. He’s a great character, a big personality. He doesn’t mess around with players. Maybe someone like him coming into the club, could work." said Roy Keane.

According to multiple reports, the club will only appoint a permanent manager at the end of the season and the board have started to shortlist their targets.The likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are being considered the favorites for the role.

Manchester United will be hoping to beat Watford to stay in the top-4 race

Manchester United will host Watford on February 26th at Old Trafford and the Red Devils will be hoping to gain all three points against the Hornets. Theycome into the match after securing a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie.

The Red Devils will be at Old Trafford when they face Atletico in the second leg and the draw away from home might just give them the advantage in the tie.

Soccer Facts @Soccer_Stats



United Wins: 12

Draws: 0

Watford Wins: 3

Goals: United 32-18 Watford



#MUFC #WatfordFC

myfootballfacts.com/premier-league… Manchester United v Watford All-Time Premier League Match Records ahead of Saturday's game at Old TraffordUnited Wins: 12Draws: 0Watford Wins: 3Goals: United 32-18 Watford Manchester United v Watford All-Time Premier League Match Records ahead of Saturday's game at Old TraffordUnited Wins: 12Draws: 0Watford Wins: 3Goals: United 32-18 Watford #MUFC #WatfordFC myfootballfacts.com/premier-league… https://t.co/pGjaFqwNXO

In between the Champions League drama, they will have to focus on Premier League games as they are still fighting to gain a top 4 spot. Hence, the game against Watford will be extremely crucial for the club as Arsenal are closing in on them in the battle for the fourth place.

Watford will be looking to improve drastically from their last outing against Crystal Palace, which they lost 4-1.

Edited by S Chowdhury