GOAT Debate: Cristiano Ronaldo appears to take a dig at Lionel Messi

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
405   //    13 Aug 2019, 17:46 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

What's the story?

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have taken a dig at his perceived on-field rival Lionel Messi, while explaining the differences between him and the Barcelona captain.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo and Messi have been at the centre of football's most intense debate for over a decade as fans across the globe continue to pitch one against the other to determine who is truly the greater player between the two.

The talismanic duo have set unprecedented records in football and deservedly hold the record for the most Ballon d'Or wins, with five awards each.

Both players are currently in their thirties, but have shown no signs of stopping, having helped their respective clubs to league titles in the preceding season.

While Ronaldo registered 28 goals for the Bianconeri in his debut Serie A campaign, Messi tallied 51 goals for the Blaugrana to win the European Golden Shoe.

After tasting glory in the Italian top-flight, Ronaldo became the first player in history to have won three of Europe's top five leagues - La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Messi has remained a loyal player at Barcelona since he graduated from their famed La Masia academy more than a decade ago.

The heart of the matter

In a recent intervew with DAZN, Ronaldo explained the differences between himself and Messi, stating that his history in the Champions League and his title-winning exploits in different countries are what sets them apart. The Portuguese said,

"The difference between me and him is that I went to different clubs and won the Champions League. I have been Champions League top scorer six times in a row. There are many players who have won the Cup five times. I identify myself with this competition.
"Messi is an excellent player, he will not only be remembered for the Ballon d'Or but also for being always at the top, year after year, like me."

What's next?

While Ronaldo will likely feature for Juventus when they face Parma in the Serie A on August 24th, Messi, who is carrying a calf injury, is likely to miss Barcelona's La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

