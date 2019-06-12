×
Liverpool legend gives his verdict on the debate surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
177   //    12 Jun 2019, 11:40 IST

The GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continues to rage on
The GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continues to rage on

What's the story?

Days after having picked his 2019 Ballon d'Or favourite, Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has now weighed in on the decade-long comparisons between Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo.

In case you didn't know

While some have described the comparisons as pointless, others continue to compare every stat involving Ronaldo and Messi in a bid to determine who is the better player.

Messi enjoyed a fantastic individual season for Barcelona in the recently-concluded campaign, scoring 51 goals in all competitions for the club. His goal-scoring exploits have led him to the Pichichi trophy as well as the European Golden Shoe, among other accolades.

The 31-year-old guided the Catalan giants to the Spanish league title and the semi-finals of the Champions League in his first season as captain and will hope to lead Argentine to Copa del Rey glory this summer.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo netted 28 goals for Juventus in all competitions, helping the side to their eighth consecutive Serie A title. The 34-year-old also guided Portugal to UEFA Nations League glory after defeating the Netherlands in the finals last weekend.

The heart of the matter

Carragher, who recently picked Messi as his favourite for the Ballon d'Or, has acknowledged how the debate surrounding the five-time Ballon d'Or winners has been dragging on over the last decade and has offered his verdict on the matter.

According to Express Sport, the former Liverpool man said, "We keep getting involved in this Messi vs Ronaldo debate, where will they finish at the end of their careers in terms of Pele, Maradona, all these people."

"What I would say is, I think that fella [Ronaldo] is going to keep playing until he’s scored more goals than anyone. I think he will go down, certainly in my eyes, as the greatest goalscorer I’ve ever seen."

"When you think he came onto the scene as a tricky left winger, the goalscoring record, what he’s shown again in mid-week. That’s what I think he has."

Carragher concluded, "I think Messi is the better player but for me, [Ronaldo is] the best goalscorer I’ve ever seen."

What's next?

While Ronaldo led Portugal to Nations League victory on Sunday, Messi is set to begin his Copa America venture when Argentina faces Colombia on June 15.

Tags:
Barcelona Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
