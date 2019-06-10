GOAT Debate: Ruben Neves gives his verdict on debate surrounding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The debate surrounding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been around for over a decade

What's the story?

Portugal and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has given his verdict on the longstanding debate surrounding Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that his compatriot is a much better player than the Argentine maestro.

In case you didn't know...

Being two of the best players in the world comes at a cost that Messi and Ronaldo know too well. The talismanic pair have been pitted against one another for over a decade, with fans comparing their every stat to determine who is the better player.

Messi has shown why he is at the centre of such attention by putting in scintillating performances for Barcelona all season, scoring a staggering 51 goals in all competitions for the club.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has proven himself to be efficient and capable in several leagues, having won the Serie A title in his debut season in Italy and finishing the campaign as the league's Player of the Year.

Neves was a part of the Portuguese team which lifted the inaugural Nations League by beating the Netherlands 1-0 in the final on Sunday night. The midfielder also witnessed how Ronaldo single-handedly took Portugal to the final by netting a hat-trick against Switzerland in the semi-finals last week.

The heart of the matter

Neves believes Messi is not as good as Ronaldo and insists that his compatriot is undoubtedly the best player on the planet.

When asked if Ronaldo is the best player in the world, the Wolves star replied,

"Of course, yes [Ronaldo is the best player in the world right now]. I can’t see anyone better than him."

On being asked whether Messi has a claim to the tag, Neves said,

"No of course not [Messi is not as good], Cristiano is the best. He showed that in the semi-finals [against Switzerland] and again today with a great game, we are lucky to have him in our team.

"For me, he is the best ever, I’m a really lucky guy to be able to play alongside him, I say thank you to Ronaldo and congratulations to the team."

What's next?

Portugal will return to action on 7th September when they face Serbia in a Euro qualifier.