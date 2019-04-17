GOAT Debate: Twitter abuzz with Messi-CR7 memes after yesterdays games
The unending debate in world football. Who is the Greatest Of All Time? The mercurial ''Messiah'' Lionel Messi, regarded by many as a gift from the footballing gods or the goal machine par excellence Cristiano Ronaldo, seemingly crafted in a laboratory as the perfect modern footballer. Yesterday's round of UEFA Champions League quarterfinals has set Twitter ablaze with memes and trolls as fans from both camps battled it out.
Lionel Messi and Barcelona are flying high after a thumping 3-0 victory over English giants Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg, with Messi overcoming his 12-match scoreless run in UCL quarters with a stunning brace at the Nou Camp. The Spanish champions romped into the semifinals with a 4-0 aggregate win, having beaten the Red Devils 1-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg.
This was the first time the Blaugrana had made it into the semi-finals in four seasons. Lionel Messi scored a sensational solo goal from outside the box to put Barca ahead at the Nou Camp. Nutmegging a hapless Fred, the mercurial magician curled the ball past David de Gea to record his first ever quarterfinal goal.
Barcelona doubled their advantage in the 20th minute, this time de Gea letting a mid-range shot from Messi slip under his body into the goal. The dominating display put on by the Blaugrana was capped with a sensational, signature long ranger from Philippe Coutinho in the 61st minute.
Cristiano Ronaldo on the other hand, was helpless as an energetic, direct and pacy AFC Ajax team overcame Juventus 2-1, in Turin, to win the Quarterfinal 3-2 on aggregate. Despite opening the scoring with a pinpoint header, the magisterial Portuguese talisman was kept at bay for the rest of the game by a sensational performance from the Dutchmen, dominating the more experienced Juve side. The record Champions League top scorer was knocked out from the tournament and will not feature in the UCL Semis for the first time in 9 years!!