GOAT Debate: Twitter abuzz with Messi-CR7 memes after yesterdays games

The unending debate in world football. Who is the Greatest Of All Time? The mercurial ''Messiah'' Lionel Messi, regarded by many as a gift from the footballing gods or the goal machine par excellence Cristiano Ronaldo, seemingly crafted in a laboratory as the perfect modern footballer. Yesterday's round of UEFA Champions League quarterfinals has set Twitter ablaze with memes and trolls as fans from both camps battled it out.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona are flying high after a thumping 3-0 victory over English giants Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg, with Messi overcoming his 12-match scoreless run in UCL quarters with a stunning brace at the Nou Camp. The Spanish champions romped into the semifinals with a 4-0 aggregate win, having beaten the Red Devils 1-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg.

This was the first time the Blaugrana had made it into the semi-finals in four seasons. Lionel Messi scored a sensational solo goal from outside the box to put Barca ahead at the Nou Camp. Nutmegging a hapless Fred, the mercurial magician curled the ball past David de Gea to record his first ever quarterfinal goal.

Barcelona doubled their advantage in the 20th minute, this time de Gea letting a mid-range shot from Messi slip under his body into the goal. The dominating display put on by the Blaugrana was capped with a sensational, signature long ranger from Philippe Coutinho in the 61st minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo on the other hand, was helpless as an energetic, direct and pacy AFC Ajax team overcame Juventus 2-1, in Turin, to win the Quarterfinal 3-2 on aggregate. Despite opening the scoring with a pinpoint header, the magisterial Portuguese talisman was kept at bay for the rest of the game by a sensational performance from the Dutchmen, dominating the more experienced Juve side. The record Champions League top scorer was knocked out from the tournament and will not feature in the UCL Semis for the first time in 9 years!!

Messi or Ronaldo? The era-defining debate in World Football

So Messi going through and Ronaldo going home? pic.twitter.com/kN7irBq8UG — khaleesi (@tamija_x) April 16, 2019

A key difference in the Messi v Ronaldo debate is the fact that Messi plays far deeper these days, pulling off cracking passes like this, leading to goals. They won’t go down as assists, but they are as important pic.twitter.com/iDtMpLioZJ — Zain Mahmood (@Zaigum) April 16, 2019

Ronaldo:

- Playing in a league that hasn’t been competitive for a decade, where he’s being outscored by Fabio Quagliarella and a lad who cost €3m from Cracovia

- Eliminated from the CL by a team that cost less than his yearly salary to assemble



Messi:

- Still doing madnesses 🐐 — Tom Todhunter (@tdhntr) April 16, 2019

Ronaldo 👑

5️⃣9️⃣9️⃣ Goals

7️⃣9️⃣9️⃣ Apps

4️⃣6️⃣ Hat-tricks



Messi 👑

5️⃣9️⃣7️⃣ Goals

6️⃣7️⃣9️⃣ Apps

4️⃣5️⃣ Hat-tricks pic.twitter.com/FXhYK3Ft10 — Issam Chaouali (@Chaouali1970) April 16, 2019

If you want :



- Skills: Ask Neymar.

- Magic: Ask Ronaldinho.

- Free kicks goals: Ask Beckham.

- Goals: Ask Ronaldo.

- Playmaking: Ask Xavi.



You want all those ask Messi #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/nmvuDs64pV — Cris Diof (@DiofCris) April 16, 2019

The argument is not whether Messi is better than Ronaldo again. The argument now is whether Messi is human or not. Watch Pogba's reaction.😂😂😂#BARMUN pic.twitter.com/1HHzidn2yG — ♠Sunny Olusanya® (@sunny4peace) April 16, 2019

Ronaldo vs Messi last 5 UCL’s:



Times won- Ronaldo 4 Vs with Messi 1



Goals scored- Ronaldo 70 vs Messi with 41



Assists- Ronaldo 24 vs Messi with 15



Knockout goals- Ronaldo 35 Vs Messi with 9



Don’t let one night distract you from the greatest champions league player ever pic.twitter.com/h4Qd6SLylT — t (@BreakingTheWaII) April 17, 2019

💫 Most MOTM awards since 2009:



1. 🇦🇷 244 - Messi

2. 🇵🇹 142 - Ronaldo

3. 🇧🇪 94 - Hazard



🐐#Barca pic.twitter.com/HHu48vyiE5 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) April 17, 2019

Both played tonight. Both scored.

One is through. One is out.

Like for #messi RT for #ronaldo pic.twitter.com/cRhKsp3udk — Nazim (@nazim_uddin01) April 16, 2019