"God level," "I've run out of words" - PSG superstar gets hailed as the best in the world for his 'demonic' display at 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Supporters were blown away by Kylian Mbappe's performance against Australia as the PSG forward helped France to a comeback victory at the FIFA World Cup.
The defending champions come into the tournament with plenty of injury problems, with Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, and N'Golo Kante among those missing. Mbappe now has a nation's expectations on his shoulders as they aim to become the first team to defend the FIFA World Cup since Brazil in 1958.
However, their campaign got off to a miserable start as they fell behind early thanks to some atrocious defending. But Les Bleus equalized soon after as Adrien Rabiot converted from close range before Olivier Giroud put his team 2-1 up at half-time.
Mbappe then stole the show in the second half, with his devastating finish all but sealing the game for France. He put the icing on the cake when he superbly beat a man on the flank and chipped a delightful ball onto the head of Giroud, who equalled Thierry Henry's France goal-scoring record in the process.
The PSG megastar is many people's tip to win this year's Golden Boot as he started his FIFA World Cup off in spectacular fashion. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Mbappe's explosive display against the Aussies:
Vincent Kompany claims 'there are no solutions' to PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappe
Vincent Kompany was on the losing side four years ago when France and Belgium met in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and knows what it's like to try and stop Mbappe.
While on punditry duty for BBC Sport, Kompany was stumped as to how you would stop the rapid PSG star, as the Manchester City legend proclaimed:
"There's very few players who give you that [helpless] feeling. Ronaldinho in his prime, probably Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo. But with these players, there are no solutions.
"If Mbappe can square you up one-v-one and you can't defend against him, if he can run in behind, if he can receive the ball between the lines and shoot from distance and score a header like he's done tonight, it's very difficult to limit a player like this.
"At big tournaments, you need players who can win you games and all the big teams have a player that can do that."
Fellow pundit Alan Shearer appeared unimpressed with France though, as he stated:
"I know they've won comfortably tonight but the deeper they go into the tournament, in the midfield, I just think have they got enough experience, enough ability in there?
"But, look, they've got Mbappe, so they've got a chance."
