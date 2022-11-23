"God level," "I've run out of words" - PSG superstar gets hailed as the best in the world for his 'demonic' display at 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Supporters were blown away by Kylian Mbappe's performance against Australia as the PSG forward helped France to a comeback victory at the FIFA World Cup.

The defending champions come into the tournament with plenty of injury problems, with Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, and N'Golo Kante among those missing. Mbappe now has a nation's expectations on his shoulders as they aim to become the first team to defend the FIFA World Cup since Brazil in 1958.

However, their campaign got off to a miserable start as they fell behind early thanks to some atrocious defending. But Les Bleus equalized soon after as Adrien Rabiot converted from close range before Olivier Giroud put his team 2-1 up at half-time.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 - Kylian Mbappé became the youngest player to reach five World Cup goals for France (23y 337d), while he's now netted 12 goals in his last 11 appearances for Les Bleus across all competitions. Unstoppable. 5 - Kylian Mbappé became the youngest player to reach five World Cup goals for France (23y 337d), while he's now netted 12 goals in his last 11 appearances for Les Bleus across all competitions. Unstoppable. https://t.co/fjCosW0FcF

Mbappe then stole the show in the second half, with his devastating finish all but sealing the game for France. He put the icing on the cake when he superbly beat a man on the flank and chipped a delightful ball onto the head of Giroud, who equalled Thierry Henry's France goal-scoring record in the process.

The PSG megastar is many people's tip to win this year's Golden Boot as he started his FIFA World Cup off in spectacular fashion. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Mbappe's explosive display against the Aussies:

UtdArena @UtdArena The ease at which Mbappé creates for himself and others, gets onto the end of chances, links play, drops deeper, drags defender, beats players both inside and out whilst playing on both his right and left side is just amazing. He’s been doing this for many years now. The ease at which Mbappé creates for himself and others, gets onto the end of chances, links play, drops deeper, drags defender, beats players both inside and out whilst playing on both his right and left side is just amazing. He’s been doing this for many years now.

VisualGame @avisualgame Kylian Mbappe is probably already a top 5 forward of the last 20-30 years. Kylian Mbappe is probably already a top 5 forward of the last 20-30 years.

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 Mbappe’s acceleration is absolutely terrifying. Second he gets isolated with his fullback its GG Mbappe’s acceleration is absolutely terrifying. Second he gets isolated with his fullback its GG

Sean @SeanDOlfc If you think Haaland is better than Mbappe you were completing SBCs during school prom If you think Haaland is better than Mbappe you were completing SBCs during school prom

His ability is demonic, smarter than given credit for, and I've been consistent in this view I know Haaland is a robot, and I know this will get hate, but Mbappe for me is the best in the world.His ability is demonic, smarter than given credit for, and I've been consistent in this view I know Haaland is a robot, and I know this will get hate, but Mbappe for me is the best in the world.His ability is demonic, smarter than given credit for, and I've been consistent in this view 🇫🇷 https://t.co/35f9LIF9Qf

TS🍇🇧🇷 @TrujistaSancho I was on the wrong side of the GOAT debate for like 10 years I ain’t making that mistake again Mbappe you are HIM I was on the wrong side of the GOAT debate for like 10 years I ain’t making that mistake again Mbappe you are HIM

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Mbappe's acceleration is so nuts when he gets you 1v1 and does that little stop start dribble it's over Mbappe's acceleration is so nuts when he gets you 1v1 and does that little stop start dribble it's over

TAOPHYC 🐐★ @taophyc_AFC Mbappe is god level, haaland can't clean his boots 🥵🥵 Mbappe is god level, haaland can't clean his boots 🥵🥵 https://t.co/nY0t4XgAiF

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams Kylian Mbappe. Ive run out of words. Kylian Mbappe. Ive run out of words.

Vincent Kompany claims 'there are no solutions' to PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappe

France and PSG star Kylian Mbappe in action

Vincent Kompany was on the losing side four years ago when France and Belgium met in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and knows what it's like to try and stop Mbappe.

While on punditry duty for BBC Sport, Kompany was stumped as to how you would stop the rapid PSG star, as the Manchester City legend proclaimed:

"There's very few players who give you that [helpless] feeling. Ronaldinho in his prime, probably Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo. But with these players, there are no solutions.

"If Mbappe can square you up one-v-one and you can't defend against him, if he can run in behind, if he can receive the ball between the lines and shoot from distance and score a header like he's done tonight, it's very difficult to limit a player like this.

"At big tournaments, you need players who can win you games and all the big teams have a player that can do that."

Fellow pundit Alan Shearer appeared unimpressed with France though, as he stated:

"I know they've won comfortably tonight but the deeper they go into the tournament, in the midfield, I just think have they got enough experience, enough ability in there?

"But, look, they've got Mbappe, so they've got a chance."

B/R Football @brfootball Kylian Mbappé picks up right where he left off in 2018 Kylian Mbappé picks up right where he left off in 2018 💫 https://t.co/ibZun5K6dv

