Godoy Cruz vs River Plate prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2021

Looking to avoid a third straight defeat in the Primera Division, Godoy Cruz welcome River Plate to the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Sunday.

The visitors suffered a quarter-final exit from the Copa Argentina as they lost to Boca Juniors last time out and will aim to quickly move on from that result.

After opening the season with two straight victories, Godoy Cruz came crashing back down to earth as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Atletico Tacuman.

This was followed by a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Colon de Santa at Estadio Brigadier Estanislao Lopez last time out.

In an intense and well contested affair, Argentine midfielder Christian Ferreira broke the deadlock with a brilliant 67th-minute strike.

The result saw Sebastian Mendez's men fall to mid-table in the Argentine top tier. They currently occupy 12th position, level on six points with Estudiantes, Banfield and Aldosivi.

Meanwhile, River Plate crashed out of the Copa Argentina after losing on penalties to fierce rivals Boca Juniors.

With nothing separating the sides after 120 minutes, Boca Juniors claimed a 4-1 penalty shootout victory to condemn River Plate to their second straight knockout stage exit since claiming the title in 2019.

Marcelo Gallardo's side have now failed to pick up a win in their last two outings after playing out a disappointing 1-1 draw with the 10 men of Huracan in their last Primera Division outing.

With seven points from four games, River Plate are fourth in the league table, one point behind Independiente, San Lorenzo and Racing Club, who are tied at the top of the table.

Godoy Cruz vs River Plate Head-To-Head

River Plate have been utterly dominant against Godoy Cruz, claiming 15 wins from their last 25 encounters. Godoy Cruz have picked up six wins, while four games have ended in draws.

Godoy Cruz Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

River Plate Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Godoy Cruz vs River Plate Team News

Godoy Cruz

The hosts will be without the services of forward Jeison Chala and midfielder Luciano Pizarro, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Jeison Chala, Luciano Pizarro

Suspended: None

River Plate

Agustin Fontana, Robert Rojas and Matias Suarez are all presently injured and will be unable to feature for the visitors.

Injured: Agustin Fontana, Robert Rojas, Matias Suarez

Suspended: None

Godoy Cruz vs River Plate Predicted XI

Godoy Cruz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Juan Espinola; Elías López, Guillermo Ortíz, Néstor Breitenbruch, Damián Pérez; Ezequiel Bullaude, Nelson Acevedo, Bruno Leyes; Martín Ojeda, Cristian Colmán, Matías Ramírez

River Plate Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Franco Armani; Gonzalo Montiel, Paulo Díaz, Héctor Martínez, Fabrizio Angileri; Enzo Pérez; Nicolás De la Cruz, Bruno Zuculini, José Paradela; Julián Álvarez, Braian Romero

Godoy Cruz vs River Plate Prediction

River Plate have been utterly imperious against Godoy Cruz and head into the game on an impressive six-game winning streak in this fixture. We predict they will move on from their cup exit and claim all three points on Sunday as they boast a stronger and more experienced squad.

Prediction: Godoy Cruz 1-3 River Plate

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Football on Facebook? Follow us for the latest updates

Edited by Peter P