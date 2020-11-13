Godoy Cruz vs River Plate prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2020-21

Godoy Cruz are set to host River Plate at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Sunday in an Argentine Primera Division clash.

Godoy Cruz come into this game following a 1-0 loss to Banfield last Sunday at the Estadio Florencio Sola. A goal from Colombian winger Mauricio Cuero in the second half was enough to secure the win for Javier Sanguinetti's Banfield.

River Plate, on the other hand, beat 10-man Rosario Central 2-1 on Sunday at the Estadio Libertadores de America. Goals from Uruguay international Nicolas De La Cruz and former Sao Paulo and Atletico Mineiro striker Lucas Pratto sealed the victory for River Plate.

Midfielder Emiliano Vecchio scored a late second-half penalty for Rosario Central, who had centre-back Joaquin Laso sent off in the second half.

Godoy Cruz vs River Plate Head-to-Head

In 22 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, River Plate hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost six and drawn four.

⚽️Mañana de ejercicios técnicos en Ezeiza.



🔜 Próximo entrenamiento: mañana a las 16 hs. #VamosRiver ⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/VkWFqJIvdE — River Plate (@RiverPlate) November 12, 2020

The two clubs last faced each other a few months back in the Argentine Primera Division, with River Plate beating Godoy Cruz 1-0. A first-half goal from attacker Matias Suarez was enough to ensure victory for River Plate.

Godoy Cruz form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: L-L

River Plate form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: L-W

Godoy Cruz vs River Plate Team News

Godoy Cruz have no known injury issues and manager Diego Martinez is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, River Plate will be without Colombia international Rafael Santos Borre as well as midfielder Ignacio Fernandez, who are both out injured.

Injured: Rafael Santos Borre, Ignacio Fernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Godoy Cruz vs River Plate Predicted XI

Godoy Cruz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nelson Ibanez, Gianluca Ferrari, Marcelo Herrera, Leonel Gonzalez, Damian Perez, Renzo Tesuri, Jalil Elias, Martin Ojeda, Juan Andrada, Ezequiel Bullaude, Tomas Badaloni

River Plate Predicted XI (4-3-3): Franco Armani, Gonzalo Montiel, Paulo Diaz, Javier Pinola, Milton Casco, Santiago Sosa, Enzo Perez, Nicolas De La Cruz, Julian Alvarez, Lucas Pratto, Matias Suarez

📍 River Camp



⚽️ Entrada en calor y actividades tácticas 💪#VamosRiver ⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/5oNcEljaaS — River Plate (@RiverPlate) November 11, 2020

Godoy Cruz vs River Plate Prediction

Godoy Cruz come into this game in poor form, having lost both their games this season. Much will depend on the form of players like young attacker Tomas Badaloni, as well as midfielder Renzo Tesuri, as Godoy Cruz look for their first win.

River Plate, on the other hand, have talented individuals in their ranks. Goalkeeper Franco Armani and right-back Gonzalo Montiel are Argentina internationals, while attacker Lucas Pratto and Matias Suarez also have international experience.

River Plate have an excellent manager in Marcelo Gallardo and a good squad. They should be able to beat Godoy Cruz without too much trouble.

Prediction: Godoy Cruz 1-3 River Plate

