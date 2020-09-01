Goias vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2020-21

Goias hosts Corinthians at the Estadio da Serrinha on Thursday in the latest round of Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A action.

Goias comes into this game fresh from a 2-0 win over Atletico Goianiense in its most recent Brasileiro Serie A match. Goals from Daniel Bessa and Victor Andrade secured the win for Thiago Larghi's side.

Corinthians lost 2-1 to Sao Paulo on Sunday in its most recent encounter. Hernanes and Brenner scored the goals to seal the deal for Sao Paulo, while Ramiro Benetti's first-half strike proved to be scant consolation for Corinthians.

Goias vs Corinthians: Head-to-Head

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Corinthians has a slight advantage. It has won seven games, lost five and drawn six.

São 110 anos de glórias, emoções e a presença marcante da Fiel! Parabéns, Sport Club Corinthians Paulista! ⚪⚫🎂👏🎁🎈#Timão110#VaiCorinthians pic.twitter.com/utnINpxOqe — Corinthians (@Corinthians) September 1, 2020

The most recent match between Corinthians and Goias was an exciting 2-2 draw. Janderson and Gustavo Sousa scored the goals for Corinthians, while Michael and Leandro Barcia got on the scoresheet for Goias. The job was made much tougher for Goias, who had Michael and Rafael Moura sent off in the second half.

Goias form guide in Brasileiro Serie A: L-D-L-W

Corinthians form guide in Brasileiro Serie A: D-W-D-L

Advertisement

Goias vs Corinthians Team News

Goias has no known injury issues, and manager Thiago Larghi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

BEM-VINDA NEO QUÍMICA! Agora a arena mais bonita do mundo está oficialmente batizada. A química bateu forte 🖤😎#ArenaNeoQuimica # VaiCorinthians pic.twitter.com/DI1wPLcOoi — Corinthians (@Corinthians) September 1, 2020

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Corinthians can also count on a full squad for this encounter as it has no injury concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: 5 most famous player rivalries in football

Goias vs Corinthians Predicted XI

Goias Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tadeu, Juan Pintado, Fabio Sanches, Rafael Vaz, Jefferson, Sandro, Gilberto Junior, Daniel Bessa, Keko Villalva, Rafael Moura, Douglas Baggio

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cassio, Fagner, Gil, Danilo Avelar, Sidcley, Victor Cantillo, Ederson, Angelo Araos, Ramiro, Jo, Leo Natel

Goias vs Corinthians Prediction

Goias lies only one point behind Corinthians, having played a game less. A close match is expected, with players like striker Rafael Moura and midfielder Daniel Bessa looking likely to play key roles for Goias. Argentine forward Keko Villalva, who joined the club this year, could prove to be a vital player.

Corinthians, on the other hand, has experienced Brazilian internationals like goalkeeper Cassio and right-back Fagner in defence. However, former Manchester City and Everton striker Jo, who looks set to lead the line against Goias, will have to be at his predatory best if they are to get a positive result. This match could be fairly evenly matched and end in a draw.

Prediction: Goias 1-1 Corinthians

Also Read: 10 amazing players who spend more time on the bench than on the field