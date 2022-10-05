"Going to get embarrassed once again" "Moves like a tractor" - PSG fans rip into Christophe Galtier for starting 'overrated' player against Benfica 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans have criticized Christophe Galtier for his decision to start Marquinhos in the Ligue 1 side's Champions League encounter with Benfica on October 5.

Galtier's men look to take control of Group H when they face the Primera Liga outfit at the Estádio da Luz.

PSG's team news for the game has been revealed, with Marquinhos' inclusion not sitting well with supporters.

The Brazilian has made a questionable start to the season and was scrutinized for his performance in the first half of his side's 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa on matchday 2.

The defender has made 12 appearances in all competitions as Galtier has counted on the Brazilian regularly.

He joins Sergio Ramos and Danilo Pereira in defense in front of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Meanwhile, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes will provide width on the wings with Vitinha and Marco Verratti sitting in midfield.

In front of them is the irrepressible trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

However, there has been backlash from PSG fans on Galtier's decision to start Marquinhos of whom is being deemed as overrated.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter who are putting the French tactician on blast:

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Marquinhos is so overrated, Galtier keeps making the same mistake over and over again Marquinhos is so overrated, Galtier keeps making the same mistake over and over again

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Marquinhos moves like a tractor, he's going to get embarrassed once again today Marquinhos moves like a tractor, he's going to get embarrassed once again today

Aurélio @mvrcosaurelio 🤣 Marquinhos vai ter que se entender com o Neres hoje! Marquinhos vai ter que se entender com o Neres hoje!🔥🤣

🇸🇮🇧🇷 @neyeager @hadrien_grenier C'est donc cette compo qui va rouler sur benfica @hadrien_grenier C'est donc cette compo qui va rouler sur benfica

PSG look to get stranglehold of Group H

The Parisians face off against a tricky Benfica side

Both PSG and Benfica have made perfect starts to their UEFA Champions League campaigns with two wins in two.

Something will have to give at the Estadio da Luz, with a place at the top of the group at stake.

Galtier's men will know a victory will all but confirm them a spot in the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition.

They are up against an impressive Benfica side who had won all 13 of their fixtures in all competitions so far this season prior to last weekend.

Roger Schmidt's side had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Vitoria SC but will be looking to surprise many with a win over PSG.

Benfica have shipped just four goals in all competitions so Messi, Mbappe and Neymar will know they are up against tough opposition.

So far this season, the trio have dazzled at the Parc des Princes, netting 29 goals between them in all competitions.

The Parisians sit top of the Ligue 1 table and a large part of that is down to the form of the trio.

However, Antonio Silva and Nicolas Otamendi are no slouches and the latter comes up against his Argentinian compatriot Messi, who he will know all about from the national team.

An enthralling encounter beckons between the two sides who will be eyeing the top spot come the end of matchday 3 of the Champions League.

