Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando Pirates take on Golden Arrows on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Golden Arrows are in 10th place in the South African Premier Division and have not been at their best this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate with Stellenbosch earlier this month and have a point to prove this weekend.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Buccaneers suffered a 2-1 defeat against Kaizer Chiefs in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have an excellent record against Golden Arrows and have won 15 games out of a total of 27 matches played between the two teams. Golden Arrows have managed only five victories against Orlando Pirates and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Golden Arrows. Orlando Pirates were uninspiring on the day and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

Golden Arrows form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-L-L-W

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-W-D-D-D

Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Golden Arrows need to win this game. Image Source: KickOff

Golden Arrows

Divine Lunga has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection in this fixture. Golden Arrows will need all the resources at their disposal to stand a chance this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates have a few injury concerns

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Richard Ofori and Frank Mhango ruled out at the moment. Thembinkosi Lorch and Zakhele Lepasa are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Richard Ofori, Frank Mhango

Doubtful: Thembinkosi Lorch, Zakhele Lepasa, Innocent Maela

Suspended: None

Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Golden Arrows Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sifiso Mlungwana; Sbonelo Cele, Matome Mathiane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mthokozisi Dube; Thabani Zuke, Velemseni Ndwandwe, Siboniso Conco, Nduduzo Sibiya; Pule Mmodi, Michael Gumede

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Kwame Peprah

Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to hit their stride this season. The Buccaneers have flattered to deceive over the past month and will want to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Golden Arrows have troubled Orlando Pirates this year and will back themselves this weekend. Orlando Pirates have a depleted squad at the moment and might not be able to win this game.

Prediction: Golden Arrows 1-1 Orlando Pirates

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi