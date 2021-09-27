Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows prediction, preview, team news and more | | MTN8 2021

The MTN8 is back in action with another set of matches as Mamelodi Sundowns take on Golden Arrows on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Golden Arrows are in eighth place in the South African Premier Division at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw with Sekhukhune United last week and will need to prove a point in this match.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, have been exceptional over the past year and will want to step up this season. The reigning champions eased past Orlando Pirates in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have a good record against Golden Arrows and have won 15 matches out of 29 games played between the two teams. Golden Arrows have managed seven victories against Mamelodi Sundowns and will need to step up on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg last month and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams missed a few chances on the day and will need to be more clinical to win this game.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Golden Arrows form guide: D-D-D-D-L

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

Gaston Sirino has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection this weekend. Themba Zwane remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Themba Zwane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Golden Arrows need to win this game. Image Source: KickOff

Golden Arrows

Divine Lunga is currently nursing an injury and might not be able to play a part in this game. Golden Arrows will need all the resources at their disposal to stand a chance this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Divine Lunga

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows Predicted XI

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Gaston Sirino, Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile

Golden Arrows Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sifiso Mlungwana; Sbonelo Cele, Matome Mathiane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mthokozisi Dube; Thabani Zuke, Velemseni Ndwandwe, Siboniso Conco, Nduduzo Sibiya; Pule Mmodi, Michael Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have been exceptional in recent years and have a point to prove this season. The reigning champions are well-placed to retain their league crown and will want to exert their dominance in the MTN8.

Golden Arrows are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and presented an impressive account of themselves in the first leg. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 Golden Arrows

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi