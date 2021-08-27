Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | MTN8 2021

The MTN8 is back with an intriguing semi-final this weekend as Mamelodi Sundowns take on Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this year and will want to win this game.

Golden Arrows secured a fourth-place finish in the South African Premier Division last season and can pack a punch on their day. The Arrows suffered a 3-1 defeat against SuperSport United last week and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns are the reigning league champions at the moment and hold the upper hand in this game. The Sundowns were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Chippa United in their previous game and have a point to prove in this match.

Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have a good record against Golden Arrows and have won 15 matches out of 28 games played between the two teams. Golden Arrows have managed seven victories against Mamelodi Sundowns and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams missed a few chances on the day and will need to be more clinical to win this game.

Golden Arrows form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Team News

Golden Arrows need to win this game. Image Source: KickOff

Golden Arrows

Divine Lunga is currently nursing an injury and might not be able to play a part in this game. Golden Arrows will need all the resources at their disposal to stand a chance this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Divine Lunga

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

Gaston Sirino has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection this weekend. Themba Zwane remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Themba Zwane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI

Golden Arrows Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sifiso Mlungwana; Sbonelo Cele, Matome Mathiane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mthokozisi Dube; Thabani Zuke, Velemseni Ndwandwe, Siboniso Conco, Nduduzo Sibiya; Pule Mmodi, Michael Gumede

We host @Masandawana in the first leg of the MTN8 semi final at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium tomorrow afternoon. Kick off will be at 3pm & televised on both the SuperSport PSL channel as well as SABC Sport.



Full Story: https://t.co/8hF0kBXcPA #MTN8 #SthendeWay #GreenAndGold pic.twitter.com/2ykp9Nq91m — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) August 27, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Gaston Sirino, Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile

Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have been exceptional in recent years and have a point to prove this season. The reigning champions are well-placed to retain their league crown and will want to step up this week.

Golden Arrows have troubled their opponents in the past and will need to be at their best this weekend. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Golden Arrows 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi