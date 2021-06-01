Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Kaizer Chiefs take on Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Kaizer Chiefs are in 11th place in the South African Premier Division at the moment and have endured a difficult campaign so far. The Chiefs were stunned by Black Leopards in their previous game and will look to bounce back in this match.

Golden Arrows, on the other hand, have been impressive this season and are currently in third place in the league table. The away side eased past TS Galaxy last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

A word from our Chairman on the new appointment, Molefi Ntseki, the Head of Technical and Youth Development Academy #Amakhosi4Life #WelcomeNtseki pic.twitter.com/LFgvUtOjxP — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 31, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have an exceptional record against Golden Arrows and have won 16 games out of a total of 26 matches played between the two teams. Golden Arrows have managed only three victories against Kaizer Chiefs and will need to improve their record in this fixture

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust on Wednesday.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-L-D-L

Golden Arrows form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-L-D-D

Also Read: Serie A 2020/21: Top 10 players this season according to ratings

Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a good squad

Kaizer Chiefs

Khama Billiat is recuperating from a long-term injury and will be unavailable for this game. Erick Mathoho is also carrying a knock and might not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Khama Billiat

Doubtful: Erick Mathoho

Suspended: None

Golden Arrows have an excellent squad. Image Source: KickOff

Golden Arrows

Golden Arrows have no discernible injury concerns going into this game and will need to field their best line-up in this fixture. Nduduzo Sibiya was sent off against TS Galaxy last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nduduzo Sibiya

Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bruce Bvuma; Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Siyabonga Ngezana; Reeve Frosler, Philani Zulu, Njabulo Blom, Bernard Parker; Dumisani Zuma, Lebogang Manyama, Samir Nurkovic

🚨 Upcoming game🚨

🏆 #dstvpremiership

🆚 @KaizerChiefs

🏟 FNB stadium

🗓 Wed 2 June 2021

⏰ 17:00

📺 SSVariety 4 (channel 209)

🚫 No Supporters Allowed at the stadium #ourstorycontinues #durbanhasmore pic.twitter.com/yqxL786FzC — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) May 29, 2021

Golden Arrows Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sifiso Mlungwana; Divine Lunga, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabani Zuke, Mthokozisi Dube; Pule Mmodi, Brandon Parusnath, Ntsako Makhubela, Velemseni Ndwandwe; Lindokuhle Mtshali, Nkosingiphile Gumede

Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have experienced a difficult league campaign so far and have picked up only two points from their last five games. The likes of Samir Nurkovic and Dumisani Zuma are yet to hit their stride and have a point to prove in this encounter.

Golden Arrows, on the other hand, have punched above their weight this season and will want to make a statement of intent this week. The away side has been the better team this year and holds the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Golden Arrows

Also Read: La Liga team of the season (2020/21)

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.