Golden Ball: History repeats itself

The Golden Ball award, presented to the best player at the World Cup finals, is selected from a shortlist drawn up by the FIFA technical committee. It is voted by the representatives of the media. The current Golden Ball award was first introduced during the 1982 World Cup and the winner was Italy's, Paolo Rossi. In the past five tournaments, Golden Ball was bagged by a player whose team failed to win the World Cup Trophy. The last time a Golden Ball winner's team won the cup was when Romario kissed the Golden Ball with the World cup for Brazil

In the past Six tournaments, Golden Ball was bagged by a player whose team failed to win the World Cup Trophy. In 2014 Messi won the Golden Ball award while his Argentina lost to Germany (1-0) in the final. Ronaldo (1998), Oliver Khan (2002), Zinedine Zidane (2006), Diego Forlan (2010) and Messi (2014), Luka Modric (2018) were the winners whose team failed to win the World Cup.

PSG’s Winger Kylian Mbappe who scored four goals in the tournament won the Young Player award. Harry Kane, leading goal scorer with six goals won the Golden Boot. While Thibaut Courtois won the Golden Glove for best goalkeeper.

Let's look at all the other players who have won the Golden Ball but failed to win the coveted World Cup trophy.

1998 - Ronaldo

Ronaldo played a great role in bringing Brazil to the final in the World Cup (France) but failed to shine in the final. France defeated Brazil (3-0) to win the World Cup. And Ronaldo went home with the best player award. Ronaldo was at his peak, aged 22 with a great speed and physical strength but a few hours before the final, when the Brazil squad was announced it was Edmundo instead of Ronaldo. A few minutes before the match, the line-up was changed again: Ronaldo would play. Zidane scored two head goals in the first half and took the advantage in the second half. Then the Frenchmen only controlled time and scored the third goal with Pettit.

2002 - Oliver Khan

Ronaldo’s team took revenge on the world cup held in South Korea and Japan. They defeated Germany in the final (1-0). But Germany’s Goalkeeper Olive Khan won the golden ball award. Oliver Khan is the only goalkeeper in the history who has won the Golden Ball. With the worst German teams in history, Olive Khan singe handily took Germans into the finals.