Golden Boy award winner Pedri reveals first thing he bought for himself with Barcelona salary

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has revealed in an interview with Marca what he did with his first Barcelona salary.

Speaking to Marca, as posted on Instagram by 433, the Barcelona youngster also revealed information about his finances:

“My parents look after my money because it’s theirs also. The first thing I bought was the PlayStation 5 when it came out.

"Now what I want to do is buy my parents a house or renovate the one we have”

The Spanish midfielder joined Barcelona a few years back, and despite his young age, has established himself as a mainstay in the midfield. With his performances improving on a day-to-day basis, Pedri will likely not wait long before fulfilling his wish and purchasing a property for his parents.

Pedri now forms a vital part of the midfield under Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez, with the team hoping to rebuild around a young core that features the starlet. The midfielder is at the very start of what looks to be an impressive playing career and will likely be more than capable of fulfilling his wishes in the coming years.

Pedri was called up for the Spanish national team again and will continue an impressive 2 year spell by representing his national team during this international break.

Barcelona could seal three transfers before summer transfer window begins: Reports

Real Madrid CF v FC Barca - La Liga Santander

According to Diario Sport, the Blaugrana could be onto a third signing for next season. Their eyes are set on Ajax fullback Noussair Mazraoui, whose contract expires at the end of the season. It is unlikely that the star will renew with Ajax.

Diario Sport noted that Real Madrid have the fullback on their radar, but hopes of bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu have diminished.

Mazraoui is only the latest in Barca's transfer reports, with constant news filtering in about the club signing Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie for free.

barcacentre @barcacentre Franck Kessié has completed his medical tests with Barcelona. The verbal agreement has been reached few days ago for €6.5m net guaranteed salary. Official contracts will be completed in the coming weeks. [ @FabrizioRomano Franck Kessié has completed his medical tests with Barcelona. The verbal agreement has been reached few days ago for €6.5m net guaranteed salary. Official contracts will be completed in the coming weeks. [@FabrizioRomano] https://t.co/InGxLQg6YO

Christensen to Camp Nou remains a rumor, but it is believed that the Chelsea star is set for the next step in his career. Kessie has notably reached a verbal agreement with the Blaugrana and has signed a four-year deal worth over £20 million. However, the club has not officially declared this.

Barca are believed to still have other targets, including Leeds star Raphinha. The rebuild seems to be going healthily at Camp Nou, with the club beating a strong Los Blancos side 4-0 at the weekend.

Edited by Arnav