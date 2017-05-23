Golden Shoe 2016/17: Top 10 goal scorers in Europe this season

The best of the best goal scorers in Europe.

@soumalyamoitra7 by Soumalya Moitra Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2017, 09:52 IST

The superstars who were in the race for the Golden Shoe

There is n doubting tha fact that the Golden Shoe is one of the most prestigious awards in Europe. The award, formerly held by Barcelona’s Luis Suarez, has been held by the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry and Henrik Larsson.

However, the race for the Golden Shoe is not as straight forwards as it appears to sound. The goals scored by each player in their respective Leagues are only counted (no cup competitions), and they’re multiplied by a coefficient allotted to each League. Players in Italy, Portugal, Germany, Spain, and England have 2.0 as the coefficient which gets multiplied to each goal they score in the League, and the players who play in countries like France, Greece, Netherlands have a coefficient of 1.5 which gets multiplied to their goal tally at the end of the season.

The person with the highest points at the end of the season walks away with the prize. So here are the the Top 10

#10 Romelu Lukaku (25 goals X 2 = 50 points)

Romelu Lukaku

There is a common belief that Romelu Lukaku is not a big game player. To those, I ask a simple question, if you’re a ‘bigger team’ playing against a ‘smaller team’, is it not important to score. Managers of clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United and even to some extent Barcelona has moaned their team didn’t have the cutting edge against opposition which were percieved to be worse than them.

Brilliant on the turn, strong, fast and very reliable finisher. He has been doing this since he was 18-years-old and it is a matter of time he does it at a bigger club than Everton. Despite his brilliance, his best is still yet to come. Also,

#10 (Tied) Anthony Modeste (25 goals X 2 = 50 points)

Anthony Modeste

There is something about Anthony Modeste that makes you instantly like him. Strong on the ball, a willing runner and physical to the point defenders hate him, he has a hand in more than 57% of FC Koln’s goals, leading them to the 5th place in the Bundesliga.

Add to that his goal celebration where he makes those goggles and I have found you a FIFA legend you should buy just to see your opponents throw their controller away. Also, he scored this goal when his pants were falling off, and that is when I truly fell in love.