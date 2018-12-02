Golden Shoe 2018/19: The Daredevil's December Rankings (Top 5 Leagues)

Abhishek Mandal

Kylian Mbappe - The rising sensation of World Football

Football, the beautiful game, has been entertaining millions of fans across the world week in and week out. Every season we witness some history being created by some outstanding players on the pitch. Trophies, awards, and accolades are the testament to the stamp of authority of the stakeholders' in the ever turning leaves of the history of the game.

Every year we watch some new talents emerging on the international arena who is billed as a future superstar. The current campaign is also not an exception as we are privileged to watch the rise of Kylian Mbappe, Jadon Sancho and others. As we are approaching the mid-season in the current campaign, in this slideshow let us have a look into this season's top goalscorers from Europe's top 5 leagues, who are preparing themselves to put their hands on the Golden Shoe next year.

#23. Andre Silva, Sevilla, Spain - 8 Goals (16 points)

Andre Silva - The new prince of Portugal

Andre Silva is enjoying his loan spell with Sevilla since his transfer in the last summer from AC Milan. He has scored 8 goals with 3 match winning strikes so far in the campaign and is looking good for more as the season progresses.

#22. Iago Aspas, Celta Vigo, La Liga - 8 Goals (16 points)

Iago Aspas - The Celta Vigo striker

Spanish league has always boasted of talent and Iago Aspas is a statement to the claim. The Celta Vigo striker has scored 8 goals and assisted with one to be in the list. He has also hit a match-winning goal against Eibar. His hattrick against Eibar has brought him into the contention for the award. Though he has miles to go to overtake the leaders in the list, yet he looks set to give a fight cometh the second half of the season.

