×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Golden Shoe 2018/19: January Rankings (Top 5 Leagues)

Abhishek Mandal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
184   //    05 Jan 2019, 23:35 IST

The reigning Golden Shoe holder - Lionel Messi
The reigning Golden Shoe holder - Lionel Messi

To start with this article, I wish all the readers a prosperous and happy new year. May you achieve the heights in your respective field as consistently done by the two reigning superstars of Football - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Football is a beautiful sport. At times, it showcases the twists in plots like The Shawshank Redemption and sometimes it holds the action that could be marveled like the action thriller, The Dark Knight.

Club Football has emotions flowing every week; on the field, on the stands and also in front of the TV sets.

Footballers are continuously trying to give their best effort on the field so that they could be considered as one of the greatest of the game. But not everyone could achieve the heights consistently.

Ever since the rise of two phenomena named, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, other players have found it difficult to compete at that level. However, recently few names have emerged to displace the evergreen superstars duo.

Let us have a look into the new rankings after a month of action-packed drama across the best Leagues in Europe.

#25 Arkadiusz Milik, Napoli, Italy - 10 Goals (20 points)

Milik would love to prove his testament as a superior goalscorer for Napoli
Milik would love to prove his testament as a superior goalscorer for Napoli

Napoli is continuously on the rise as they put pressure on Juventus while chasing the Scudetto. Although they are nine points adrift of the league leaders, they are trying to keep their hopes alive with a phenomenal run. Milik is playing a pivotal role in their chase.

After two back to back injury-marred seasons, Milik would love to prove his testament as a superior goalscorer for Napoli.

Advertisement

He was one of the prolific strikers in the Dutch Eredivisie before joining Napoli in 2016. Only time will tell, whether or not he would succeed in his endeavor.

Appearances:16 | Goals Scored: 10 | Assists: 1 | Match Winners: 2

#24 Iago Aspas, Celta Vigo, La Liga - 10 Goals (20 points)

Iago Aspas is going through a slump at the moment
Iago Aspas is going through a slump at the moment

December was not good enough for Aspas to rise in the rankings as he managed to score only two goals during the month. His slump in form is costing Celta Vigo in the La Liga as they stand 11th in the League table.

Appearances:17 | Goals Scored: 10 | Assists: 2 | Match Winners: 2 

1 / 9 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Leisure Reading
Abhishek Mandal
ANALYST
Abhishek is a football enthusiast who is developing an interest in writing sports articles. He loves cricket as well. Readers will definitely love his way of writing here.
Top Contenders for European Golden Shoe: January 2019
RELATED STORY
Race for the European Golden Shoe - January 2019 watch
RELATED STORY
Golden Shoe 2018/19: The Daredevil's December Rankings...
RELATED STORY
Top contenders for the European Golden Shoe - November watch
RELATED STORY
3 clubs that are still unbeaten across Europe's top 5...
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Top 6 goalscorers across Europe's top 5 leagues so far...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 footballers of 2018
RELATED STORY
Golden Boy award winners since 2003: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
5 attackers who could beat both Lionel Messi and...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us