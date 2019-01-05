Golden Shoe 2018/19: January Rankings (Top 5 Leagues)

Abhishek Mandal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 184 // 05 Jan 2019, 23:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The reigning Golden Shoe holder - Lionel Messi

To start with this article, I wish all the readers a prosperous and happy new year. May you achieve the heights in your respective field as consistently done by the two reigning superstars of Football - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Football is a beautiful sport. At times, it showcases the twists in plots like The Shawshank Redemption and sometimes it holds the action that could be marveled like the action thriller, The Dark Knight.

Club Football has emotions flowing every week; on the field, on the stands and also in front of the TV sets.

Footballers are continuously trying to give their best effort on the field so that they could be considered as one of the greatest of the game. But not everyone could achieve the heights consistently.

Ever since the rise of two phenomena named, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, other players have found it difficult to compete at that level. However, recently few names have emerged to displace the evergreen superstars duo.

Let us have a look into the new rankings after a month of action-packed drama across the best Leagues in Europe.

#25 Arkadiusz Milik, Napoli, Italy - 10 Goals (20 points)

Milik would love to prove his testament as a superior goalscorer for Napoli

Napoli is continuously on the rise as they put pressure on Juventus while chasing the Scudetto. Although they are nine points adrift of the league leaders, they are trying to keep their hopes alive with a phenomenal run. Milik is playing a pivotal role in their chase.

After two back to back injury-marred seasons, Milik would love to prove his testament as a superior goalscorer for Napoli.

Advertisement

He was one of the prolific strikers in the Dutch Eredivisie before joining Napoli in 2016. Only time will tell, whether or not he would succeed in his endeavor.

Appearances:16 | Goals Scored: 10 | Assists: 1 | Match Winners: 2

#24 Iago Aspas, Celta Vigo, La Liga - 10 Goals (20 points)

Iago Aspas is going through a slump at the moment

December was not good enough for Aspas to rise in the rankings as he managed to score only two goals during the month. His slump in form is costing Celta Vigo in the La Liga as they stand 11th in the League table.

Appearances:17 | Goals Scored: 10 | Assists: 2 | Match Winners: 2

1 / 9 NEXT

Advertisement