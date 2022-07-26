Gomel vs Aris prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022–23

Gomel will host Aris at Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round return leg on Wednesday.

FC Gomel were hammered 5-1 in the first leg. They appeared disoriented during the game and couldn’t withstand the onslaught of Aris. Reversing that huge loss seems near impossible due to the circumstances. Gomel will be hosting Aris at Aris’ home ground. The Belarusian club are using Kleanthis Vikelidis as their home venue due to the political situation back home.

Aris FC narrowly missed out on qualification for the third qualifying round last season. The Greek side appear to be on track this term. Their overwhelming 5-1 win over Gomel is unlikely to be overturned. Although the Belarusians will symbolically play as hosts, the host team will remain Aris. They might repeat the goal fiesta to the delight of local fans.

With the odds stacked against them, Gomel will likely play for pride and not for progression come Wednesday.

ФК «Гомель» @fcgomel



Завтра в 19.00 у «зелено-белых» запланировано занятие на «Клеантис Викелидис», а в 18.30 на вопросы журналистов ответят главный тренер «Гомеля» Владимир Невинский и защитник Ян Аффи.



#fcgomel1959 #GomelAris Последняя тренировка нашей команды на стадионе «Македоникос»Завтра в 19.00 у «зелено-белых» запланировано занятие на «Клеантис Викелидис», а в 18.30 на вопросы журналистов ответят главный тренер «Гомеля» Владимир Невинский и защитник Ян Аффи. Последняя тренировка нашей команды на стадионе «Македоникос» 📷Завтра в 19.00 у «зелено-белых» запланировано занятие на «Клеантис Викелидис», а в 18.30 на вопросы журналистов ответят главный тренер «Гомеля» Владимир Невинский и защитник Ян Аффи.#fcgomel1959 #GomelAris https://t.co/d5G3L7HuXF

Gomel vs Aris Head-to-Head

Both teams met for the first time in the ongoing competition, which was the first leg of the upcoming fixture that ended in a 5-1 win for Aris.

Gomel form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-W

Aris form guide (all competitions): W-WW-L-W

Gomel vs Aris Team News

Gomel

With nothing to lose, coach Vladimir Nevinskiy will likely ring a few changes to his starting XI, notably in attack and defense. It is unclear who will leave or come into the side. However, two new signings, defensive midfielder Vasiliy Sovpel and winger Denis Kozlovskiy, will likely have a taste of the action.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Aris

Andre Gray will be eying his third goal of the competition, with coach German Burgos likely to use the game as groundwork for the next round. New arrival Gervinho of Ivory Coast will probably get some game time after being left out in their previous outing.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Gomel vs Aris Predicted Xls

Gomel (4-2-3-1): Denis Sadovskiy (GK), Yuriy Pantya, Yann Emmanuel Affi, Sergey Matveychik, Sergey Matveychik, Igor Costrov, Dmitri Baga, Ilya Aleksievich, Pavel Sedko, Raymond Adeola, Aleksandr Makas

Aris (4-2-3-1): Julian Cuesta (GK), Marvin Peersman, Jakub Brabec, Fabiano, Moses Odubajo, Cheick Doukoure, Bryan Dabo, Luis Palma, Rafael Camacho, Juan Iturbe, Andre Gray

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Gomel vs Aris Prediction

Aris will likely save their strength for future battles and go easy on Gomel in a bid to avoid injuries and cards. Gomel could grab a consolation goal or two, but it will not be enough to pull off a shock.

Aris are expected to conserve their lead and win on aggregate.

Prediction: Gomel 1-3 Aris

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far