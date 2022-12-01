Croatia fans are excited by the inclusion of Mateo Kovacic in their starting lineup for their Group F crunch clash with Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Vatreni currently sit at the top of Group F on four points after a 4-1 win over Canada and a 0-0 draw with Morocco.

If they win or draw against Belgium at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, they will progress to the last 16.

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalić has selected his XI to take on the beleaguered Red Devils.

Dominik Livaković starts in goal, with Josip Juranović, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, and Borna Sosa in defense.

Luka Modric and Marcelo Brozovic are joined in midfield by Chelsea's Kovacic.

Andrej Kramarić, Marko Livaja and Ivan Perisic are in attack.

Kovacic's selection has enthused Croatian fans as the Blues midfielder is handed the task of nullifying the threat of Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne.

The former Real Madrid man has made 17 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

He has appeared in both of Vatreni's fixtures at the 2022 FIFA World Cup thus far.

Kovacic also has experience from the FIFA World Cup in 2018, in which the European side made it to the final.

He made five appearances during the 2018 tournament but was left on the bench as his team suffered a 4-1 defeat to France in the final in Russia.

He starts against Belgium with Dalić's men on the verge of clinching qualification to the last 16.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter who are happy to see Kovacic in midfield:

Lutendo @JosephKrobbie Another opportunity to watch Kovacic playing football Another opportunity to watch Kovacic playing football ❤️ https://t.co/fNZQmV82p7

Croatia boss Dalic on rumors of unrest in the Belgian camp ahead of their FIFA World Cup encounter

Croatia manager Dalic has claimed that his side will not be fooled by rumors suggesting infighting between Belgian players.

Reports claim that Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, and Jan Vertonghen were involved in a bust-up after their 2-0 defeat to Morocco.

It has left a dark cloud over the Red Devils' mood heading into their massive clash with Vatreni.

Despite this, Dalic has lauded his side's Group F opponents as well as opposing manager Roberto Martinez.

He said (via NDTV Sports):

"We must not relax, me also. He (Martinez) is a great coach and will know how to hurt Croatia."

He added:

"We will not be fooled by media stories and rumours. We are expecting the best from Belgium, a great team with excellent players."

Get Belgium vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group F in FIFA World Cup 2022? Belgium Canada Croatia Morocco 1194 votes