Belgium superstars Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Jan Vertonghen involved in big altercation after 2-0 Morocco defeat: Reports

Belgium superstars Eden Hazard, Jan Vertonghen, and Kevin De Bruyne reportedly got into a major altercation after their 2-0 defeat against Morocco on November 27.

The Red Devils suffered a devastating loss in the Group F fixture, courtesy of two second-half goals from the African side.

Hazard started in attack for Belgium, De Bruyne was in midfield, and Vertonghen marshaled the defense.

However, after a disappointing result, they reportedly got into a heated altercation which had to be stopped by Romelu Lukaku.

Roman Saiss (73') and Zakaria Aboukhlal's (90+2') strikes in the second half of the game inflicted misery upon Roberto Martinez's side. They had narrowly won their first game against Canada by a scoreline of 1-0.

The aforementioned trio were recently involved in a war of words. Speaking to The Guardian, De Bruyne claimed that the players of the national team are too old to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said (via Metro):

"No chance, we’re too old. I think our chance was 2018. We have a good team, but it is ageing. We lost some key players. We have some good new players coming, but they are not at the level other players were in 2018. I see us more as outsiders."

Hazard also voiced similar opinions. However, he specifically pointed the finger towards his team's defense. The Real Madrid superstar told EFE:

"Our defenders are not the fastest and they know that."

Centre-back Vertonghen hit back at those claims as he told the media after the loss against Morocco:

"I guess we attack badly because we are also too old up front. We didn’t create enough chances.

"We conceded the same goal twice at the near post. It’s very frustrating and things aren’t going the way we want at present, but we have the weapons to move and get something from the third game [vs Croatia]."

Belgium currently have three points on the board after two games. They will return to action on December 1 against table-toppers Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

How many appearances have Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, and Jan Vertonghen made for Belgium?

Belgium v Morocco: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has represented his country 125 times so far, tallying 33 goals and 36 assists. He is the current captain of the Belgian national team.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has made 96 appearances for Belgium, bagging 25 goals and 46 assists.

Current Anderlecht and former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is the most capped player among the trio as he has made 144 appearances for the Red Devils.

