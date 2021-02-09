Good signs for Chelsea as Blues finally learn how to win ugly under Thomas Tuchel 

Thomas Tuchel’s reign as Chelsea manager has gotten off to a good start following a series of impressive wins. The Blues have won three out of four games under the German, with their latest victory coming against Sheffield United.

Chelsea fans have had to endure some uninspiring performances this season, with Frank Lampard’s tenure shrouded by a lack of effort from the players.

However, things look anew at Stamford Bridge at the moment. On Sunday, the Blues defeated Sheffield United 2-1 and produced a performance that would have delighted their new manager.

Chelsea took the lead through Mason Mount in the first half, but the Blades drew level when Antonio Rudiger scored an own goal. The Blues, however, continued to fight on and deservedly won a penalty when Timo Werner was brought down in the box by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

From the resulting spot kick, Jorginho stepped up and neatly scored what proved to be the winner.

Chelsea finally learn to win in difficult situations

One big difference between Tuchel’s Chelsea and the one presided over by Lampard is that the current team knows how to win under difficult circumstances.

While they haven’t been overly impressive, Chelsea look more efficient now. On Sunday, the Blues showed real character to hold off a potential fightback from Sheffield United.

“It feels like a cup game when you arrive against a team full of energy and courage,” Tuchel told Chelseafc.com after the game. “Against a very direct and physical team, you have to accept that not all moments in the game are easy and we accepted that, which was good."

“We had some difficult moments to overcome, we were lucky with the penalty not to be 1-0 down, but in general, it was a deserved win and I’m happy for that because from here we can build confidence," Tuchel added.

Chelsea deserved to win the game, but on another day, they could have easily dropped points. The good thing, though, is that they are finally learning how to win even if they don’t particularly play well.

Sheffield United 1-2 Chelsea FT:



⚽️ Mount

⚽️ Rüdiger (O.G)

⚽️ Jorginho (pen)



An opposition player still has not scored against Thomas Tuchel's side. pic.twitter.com/H3hFdpqNob — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 7, 2021

Chelsea back in top-four contention

The win against Sheffield United has brought Chelsea back into the race for a top-four finish as they are now fifth in the league table. A run of three consecutive wins in the Premier League has also ensured that Chelsea are now just a point behind Liverpool, who currently sit in fourth place.

It’s still a long shot, but Tuchel’s side has a realistic chance of qualifying for the Champions League despite lagging behind just a few weeks ago. If there’s anything the Premier League has shown us this season, it is the f that consistency rules.

At the moment, Chelsea are on an impressive run and could break into the top four sooner rather than later if they maintain their form.