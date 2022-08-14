"Goodness me, when is this pain ending? "Will be useless again" - Chelsea fans feel Tuchel is 'obsessed' with 23-year-old as he starts once again for Tottenham clash

Chelsea fans are unhappy with how Thomas Tuchel has chosen to fill the attacking slots as they prepare to lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur. While Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount will likely take to the wings, Tuchel has placed Kai Havertz in the forward position and the fans do not like his decision.

Some of the Stamford Bridge faithful were expecting to see Armando Broja play over Havertz, and they took to Twitter to make their grievances known. Here is a selection of tweets from the Blues' support calling out the manager's decision to pick Havertz instead:

Hydext 💙 @TheCucuEra @AbsoluteChelsea Thought Broja would start, was much better than havertz against Everton @AbsoluteChelsea Thought Broja would start, was much better than havertz against Everton

AYEDUASE PULISIC @quame_age Kai havertz starts again , Goodness me when is this pain ending ? Kai havertz starts again , Goodness me when is this pain ending ?

Nu£l Kingz @Nuel_KNG What is Tuchel's obsession with Havertz nitori olohun? What is Tuchel's obsession with Havertz nitori olohun?

Ö stan account @BlandArsenal What does Broja have to do to start What does Broja have to do to start

While Broja may not be starting for the Blues today, new signing Marc Cucurella will notably make his start for the club. Chelsea will hope that the left-back, who performed admirably for the Seagulls last season, will build on his lively cameo against Everton last week.

Chelsea starting XI: Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marc Cucurella, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

Chelsea's transfer window so far

Chelsea have had a rather interesting transfer window so far, with Roman Abramovich now out of the club and Todd Boehly taking charge of affairs. Many have had their eyes on the new administration at Stamford Bridge, with the hopes that Boehly can provide the required leadership and signings for trophies.

They have had to say goodbye to some established names at the club, with players like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen now plying their trade in Spain. Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku have also left for Germany and Italy respectively.

While the departures have dented the first team, the club have brought in new faces. Raheem Sterling has joined from Manchester City, while Marc Cucurella has moved in from Brighton. Kalidou Koulibaly has swapped Napoli for Stamford Bridge, while Carney Chukweumeka has joined the club from Aston Villa.

Having lost out on a number of signings to Barcelona in the transfer market, Chelsea will hope they can still make further improvements to the team. The likes of Frenkie de Jong, Wesley Fofana and former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have all been linked with the club, but can Chelsea finish their summer transfer window with a flourish? Only time will tell.

