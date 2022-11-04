"Grade 3 tear" - Possible bad news for Chelsea star following recent injury

Dr. Rajpal Brar, a renowned Doctor of Physical Therapy, has shared his thoughts on Ben Chilwell’s injury, fearing the Chelsea man might not play again this year.

Left-back Chilwell suffered a hamstring injury in Chelsea’s 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday night (November 3). The player was subbed off in stoppage time and was later pictured leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches (via the BBC).

Looking at the way Chilwell pulled up, Brar has claimed that the player might have a Grade 3 tear and could miss between eight to 12 weeks of football. The physio wrote on Twitter:

“Ben Chilwell’s diagnosis still TBD but potential fears of grade 3 tear. That was my initial thought seeing how his gait was so affected, no weight on it & on crutches leaving the match. If so, that’s typically 8-12 weeks out depending on if surgery is needed.”

It is feared that the Englishman may have torn his hamstring muscle instead of a regular pull, which is considerably more serious (via Absolute Chelsea). A concrete assessment could arrive after his scans are complete.

Unless he miraculously recovers, the gifted left-back will miss the chance to feature for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Three Lions play their first World Cup match against Iran on November 21.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter admits Ben Chilwell’s injury does not look “positive”

The win over Zagreb in their final Group E game sealed the top spot for Chelsea (13 points), with them finishing three points clear of second-placed Milan. However, Chilwell’s injury at the death kept them from relishing their win.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Former Head Physiotherapist for Liverpool FC Mark Leather says it's going to be a 'difficult' 24 hours for Ben Chilwell and the club whilst they wait to be told the extent of his hamstring injury Former Head Physiotherapist for Liverpool FC Mark Leather says it's going to be a 'difficult' 24 hours for Ben Chilwell and the club whilst they wait to be told the extent of his hamstring injury 👇 https://t.co/BQObyr00m8

After the match, Potter admitted that the England international’s injury looked bad and disclosed that everyone at the camp was disappointed. He said (via the BBC):

“It doesn't look positive. It's a blow for us on an otherwise positive evening I think. It's a blow to see him pull up like that, it's not a great sight.

“So fingers crossed when we get the scan it isn't bad, it can be not severe, but we have to have fingers crossed at the moment. But clearly, we're disappointed.”

