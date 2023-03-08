Graham Potter involved in heated post-match exchange with Chelsea star after 2-0 Dortmund win 

Chelsea manager Graham Potter was seen in an agitated conversation with defender Marc Cucurella after the full-time whistle. The Blues beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Spaniard was visibly frustrated and was seen walking towards the Dortmund players until he was stopped by Potter.

Stamford Bridge had a rocking atmosphere as the London side looked to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg. A first-half strike from Raheem Sterling leveled the tie before Kai Havertz's controversial penalty strike gave them the lead.

The game turned into a feisty affair towards the end, as Chelsea endured some nervous moments to preserve their lead. As the match ended, Dortmund players surrounded the referee while Potter joined his players in the middle of the park to celebrate.

However, Potter had to intervene after he spotted an angry Marc Cucurella marching towards the German side's players after the game. He initially pushed the 24-year-old to prevent any confrontation. As Cucurella looked to make a move for the second time, the manager brought him in for a hug to diffuse the situation.

The Spaniard was excellent at the back for Chelsea, playing at the left of a back three. He was a solid defensive presence and put a spanner in Dortmund's build-up play. He took home man-of-the-match honours for his performance.

Potter will hope that the result will help the Blues overcome a bad run of results. After a horrible run of form, two wins on the trot against Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund could help the London side gain some momentum.

Chelsea will next face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, March 11.

Real Madrid show interest in Chelsea star

Mason Mount could leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Real Madrid have shown interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the La Liga giants are keeping an eye on the 24-year-old and his contract situation.

Mount's contract with the Blues runs until the summer of 2024. David Ornstein of The Athletic reported earlier that Mount had rejected offers of an extension made by the club. Ornstein added that should the club not reach an agreement with the player, they would be ready to sell him.

Mount has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge this season, with the arrival of Joao Felix on loan mostly reducing him to an off-the-bench role. He had had two stellar campaigns previously and is still regarded as a top talent.

With the contracts of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos set to expire, Real Madrid are exploring multiple midfield options. Alongside Mount, Los Blancos have also displayed interest in Jude Bellingham, Bruno Guimaraes and Gabri Viega of Celta Vigo.

