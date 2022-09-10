Graham Potter plotting move to sign 2 Brighton stars at Chelsea - Reports

Newly-appointed Chelsea manager Graham Potter could return to Brighton & Hove Albion to strengthen his new squad. According to Fichajes (via Caught Offside), Potter is interested in bringing Leandro Trossard and Moises Caicedo to Stamford Bridge in the next transfer window.

Graham Potter was announced as the new Chelsea manager following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. The German tactician was relieved of his duties after the Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League.

Graham Potter was immediately announced as the new manager and the Englishman is now looking at avenues to strengthen his new side. According to the aforementioned source, Potter has set his sights on Caicedo and Trossard in the upcoming transfer window.

Moises Caicedo has attracted attention from a host of Premier League sides in the recently-concluded summer transfer window. The Ecuadorian international was linked with a move to Liverpool before the Reds signed Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus.

Caicedo is currently just 20 years old and already possesses proven Premier League experience. The midfielder netted a goal in Potter's final game in-charge of Brighton in their 5-2 win over Leicester City.

Chelsea currently have an aging midfield which will need replacing sooner rather than later. Both N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are on the wrong side of their 30s.

Leandro Trossard is another player linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. The Belgian international is a versatile player who is capable of playing as a left winger or even as a left wing-back.

Trossard was one of Brighton's most impressive players under Graham Potter. The 27-year-old Belgian contributed two goals and two assists from six Premier League appearances this season under the former Swansea City manager.

It is worth mentioning that signing Leandro Trossard could be a lot easier for Chelsea in the January transfer window or next summer. Trossard has entered the final year of his contract with Brighton. The Belgian could therefore be available at a much cheaper price in January on a free transfer next summer.

Graham Potter will have to make do with the current Chelsea squad for the time being

Graham Potter will have to make do with the current Chelsea squad since the summer transfer window has slammed shut. The Blues, however, have strengthened heavily in the recently-concluded summer market.

According to Football Transfers, the Blues, under their new owners, spent around £272 million in the summer. They signed the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kalidou Koulibaly amongst others ahead of the new season.

It is worth mentioning that Graham Potter will reunite with one of his former Brighton players at Chelsea. The Blues had signed Marc Cucurella from the Seagulls earlier in the summer for a fee of around £62 million.

