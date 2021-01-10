Granada 0-4 Barcelona: 5 Talking Points as the Blaugrana run riot in Andalusia | LaLiga 2020-21 

A brace from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann helped Barcelona to a 4-0 victory over Granada at the Los Carmanes.

The hosts fashioned the first chance of the game as early as the second minute, with a quick counterattack ending with Antonio Puertas forcing a save from Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a shot from outside the box.

Granada were made to rue that miss not long after, as a well-placed finish by Griezmann helped put Barcelona ahead in the 12th minute.

The France international had been in an offside position when the ball was played in but despite heavy protests by the home side, VAR replays showed that the ball had deflected off Roberto Soldado into his path.

Puertas had another chance to get on the scoresheet when he found himself one-on-one with Ter Stegen but he shot straight at the Barcelona goalkeeper, although a raised offside flag spared him the blushes.

A well-worked goal saw Griezmann and Messi combine on the edge of the Granada box, with the latter firing a left-footed strike into the top-corner in the 35th minute.

There were once again complaints to the referee for a handball and although replays showed that the ball came off Sergio Busquet's hand in the buildup, amendments to the handball rule meant that the goal stood.

The Barcelona skipper got his brace seven minutes later, with an ingenious freekick from 20 yards going under the Granada wall and beyond the dive of Rui Silva to put Barcelona 3-0 up.

The second half was pretty much a matter of cruise control for Barcelona but they still fashioned several chances which went begging until Griezmann converted a pass from his compatriot Ousmane Dembele with a right-footed strike from an acute angle.

A late red card was shown to Jesus Vallejo for a dangerous lunge from behind on Martin Braithwaite, which piled more misery for Diego Martinez' men.

The defeat was Granada's 7th of the campaign and saw them lose further ground on Sevilla in the race for European qualification.

Here, we shall be having a rundown of five talking points from the fixture.

#5 Impressive Barcelona put up best performance in a long while

Barcelona made it three LaLiga wins in a row

After some testing opening months in the campaign, Barcelona have slowly started to resemble an elite side in LaLiga and this victory over Granada made it eight games without a defeat for them in the Spanish top-flight.

They controlled proceedings from start to finish, and apart from some early scares, they were never really in danger of conceding, while their attack looked as sharp as it has all season.

Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, and Sergio Busquets were dominant in the middle, Griezmann, Messi, and Dembele combined well up front, and it was a very comfortable victory for the Blaugrana.

In many ways, this was arguably their best and most comprehensive performance since their 4-0 win over Villarreal on matchday two and Ronald Koeman would be hoping that his side keeps the run going.

The win makes it three league victories in a row for Barcelona and they currently sit third on the table, four points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid who still have a couple of games in hand.

It might still be too early to say that the Catalans have joined the title race, and three consecutive victories does not erode their atrocious displays some weeks ago, but on the evidence of their play here, this is still a quality side that just needs to maintain consistency.

#4 Poor Granada fail to cover themselves in glory

Granada did not perform on home turf

Granada have been one of the revelations of LaLiga in recent years, capped by securing European football for the first time in their history last season.

They have kept their good form going in the current campaign and came into this fixture in 7th spot, with hopes of keeping pace with Sevilla in sixth place.

Considering the Blaugrana's struggles this season, El Graná would have fancied their chances of getting something in this clash and would have been buoyed by the reverse game last season that ended in a 2-0 victory for them.

The hosts started on the front foot but that was as good as it got for Martinez' side, with Barcelona controlling proceedings after going ahead.

Granada has just 27% possession and there was hardly a single player that distinguished themselves for the hosts, and Rui Silva - who conceded with all four shots he faced on target - and Jesus Vallejo - who received a red card after coming on at halftime, would not look back on this game fondly.