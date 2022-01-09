Granada 1-1 Barcelona: Player Ratings as ten-man Blaugrana concede late equaliser and drop crucial points | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona failed to hold on to their nerve in yet another La Liga outing tonight as Granada came back from behind to snatch a point in a tense affair at Los Carmenes.

Luuk de Jong gave Barcelona the lead with a header in the second half ás Barcelona looked in control. Granada came into their own after Gavi's red card and Puertas made the most of the numerical advantage to score an equaliser in the 89th minute of the game.

Barcelona squander opportunity to move into top four

Granada took the game to Barcelona in the opening stages and were buoyed by a raucous home crowd. The Catalans bounced back with a Luuk de Jong header but the goal was ruled out after Gavi ventured into an offside position in the build-up.

After a brisk start to the game, both teams settled into their rhythms as Barcelona began to dominate the ball. Granada remained resolute in their defence, however, and ensured that the first half ended goalless.

Granada held their own against Barcelona

Barcelona kicked off with a sense of determination in the second half and took the lead just before the hour-mark. Dani Alves marked his La Liga return with an impeccable assist and delivered a brilliant cross to give Luuk de Jong his second goal in as many league games.

After 30 minutes of second-half domination by Barcelona, the game turned on its head after Gavi's red card. After a barrage of attacks on Ter Stegen's goal, Granada found their equaliser after Antonio Puertas latched on to a poor clearance to give his side a well-earned point.

Granada are now unbeaten in their last six La Liga games and have sustained their resurgence under Robert Moreno. Barcelona, on the other hand, will view this game as a missed opportunity and could slip back into seventh place if Rayo Vallecano defeat Real Betis tomorrow.

Granada Player Ratings

Granada gave Barcelona a run for their money

Luis Maximiano - 5.5/10

Luis Maximiano had surprisingly little to do as Barcelona failed to get their shots on target. The Granada goalkeeper could have done better to repel Luuk de Jong's header in the second half.

Raul Torrente - 7/10

Raul Torrente was a talismanic presence in Granada's defence and put in a commendable shift against Barcelona. The 20-year-old defender held his own against Dembele and was a commanding presence in the back-line.

Victor Diaz - 6/10

Victor Diaz made a few important interceptions in the first half as Granada kept Barcelona at bay. The centre-back did lose Luuk de Jong in the build-up to the latter's goal and was taken off for Domingos Duarte.

Carlos Neva - 6.5/10

Carlos Neva did have his troubles against Dembele and Dani Alves and often afforded the latter an extra yard of space on the flank. The full-back improved in the final half-hour and was impressive towards the end of the game.

Quini - 7/10

Quini worked his socks off against Jordi Alba and kept his opposite number quiet for most of the game. The Granada man played a pivotal role in his side's dominance in the final 10 minutes and stepped up in the second half.

Luis Milla - 5/10

Luis Milla had a decidedly quiet game and was unable to wrest the ball from Barcelona's midfield. Milla did plenty of running against the Catalans but was unable to make an impact.

Maxime Gonalons - 5.5/10

Gonalons made an impact with his tenacity in the opening stages of the game but faded away as Sergio Busquets took the reins. The midfielder did not see much of the ball and was replaced by Montoro in the second half.

Antonio Puertas - 7.5/10

Granada needed a hero in the second half and it is only fitting that their most versatile asset stepped up. Antonio Puertas had a relatively quiet game but was on hand to produce a calm finish late in the game.

Darwin Machis - 8/10

Darwin Machis was easily the best Granada player on the pitch in the first half and was unplayable at times. The winger's influence diminished in the second half and he was taken off after the hour-mark.

Luis Suarez - 6/10

Luis Suarez did trouble Barcelona with his pace but was often pushed into wider spaces by the Catalan defence. Suarez did pull away on the counter on a few occasions but was unable to produce a final product.

Jorge Molina - 5/10

Jorge Molina was an isolated figure in the final third and was starved of the ball for much of the game. The veteran Spaniard was unable to link up with his teammates and did not see much of the ball.

Substitutes

Granada were impressive against Barcelona

Domingos Duarte - 6/10

Domingos Duarte came on in the second half and was called on to clear the ball on multiple occasions.

Alex Collado - 6.5/10

Alex Collado was a thorn in his parent club's side and ultimately won his duel with Gavi, inviting a sliding challenge that culminated in a red card for his fellow La Masia graduate.

Carlos Bacca - 5.5/10

Carlos Bacca came on after Gavi's red card but did not add much to Granada's attack. The striker picked up a booking for an unnecessary elbow into Lenglet's ribs.

Angel Montoro - 6/10

Montoro added a measure of steel to Granada's midfield and pushed forward as his side looked for the winner.

Sergio Escudero - 6/10

Escudero came on for Quini in the second half but did not have much of an impact on the game.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi