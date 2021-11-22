Granada 1-4 Real Madrid: 5 Talking points as Madrid go top of the table with clinical win| La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid resumed their La Liga campaign post the international break with a commanding 4-1 win over Granada in their away fixture on Sunday. Marco Asensio, Nacho, Vinicius Junior and Ferland Mendy were the goalscorers for the visitors while Luis Suarez pulled one back for the hosts.

A red card to Monchu made things worse for the hosts but Real Madrid could only score one goal after that, but it was not for their lack of trying. Granada had no answers to Madrid's seamless play and after conceding two early goals, they knew they were in for a tough night.

Marco Asensio opened the scoring for Real Madrid following a great run into the box after a good pass from Kroos. Though Maximiano got a hand to the effort he could not stop the ball from going in.

Just six minutes later Kroos took a short corner towards Modric, who returned the ball and Kroos found Nacho inside the box. The defender fired home from close range, as his shot went inside from the underside of the bar.

Granada breathed a sigh of relief as Asensio's shot was cleared off the line by Alberto Soro, who had raced back from the midline. The hosts saw some good fortune as Suarez's long-range effort took a deflection and beat Courtois to half the deficit.

After some good exchanges by both teams the first half ended. The second half started on a positive note for the visiting side as Real Madrid drew first blood again.

A brilliant run by Karim Benzema set up the third goal of the night for Vini Jr.. He made a great run from the middle of the pitch before laying it off to Modric, who passed it to the Brazilian to roll the ball into an empty net.

After Monchu's red card, it was one-way traffic and Mendy joined in on the action to add the fourth goal of the night. It was a clinical win for Real Madrid who are at the top of the league table. Here, we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Pass master Toni Kroos puts in a clinical display for Real Madrid

Toni Kroos picked up two first-half assists against Granada

Toni Kroos was pure class against Granada and impressed with his great distribution of the ball. The German midfielder was involved in more passes than anyone else on the pitch. Thanks to his good positioning on the pitch, he was able to create two goals in the first half for Real Madrid.

He played the role of a box-to-box midfielder against the hosts. Though he did not contribute directly defensively, he was one of the first players to fall back in case of a counter-attack from Granada.

He was the creative force in the middle of the pitch, creating four key passes in the game and also completing 97.8% of his passes. His frustratingly calm demeanor on the pitch invited more fouls than any other Real Madrid player from the hosts.

#4 Referee made the right call in awarding Monchu a red card

Monchu picked up a red card for a high-boot challenge on Vini Jr.

The game between Granada and Real Madrid brought out the difference between two teams at the two ends of the league standings. The hosts were left chasing the ball for the most part, especially in the second half, which led to frustration among the players.

They committed 10 fouls in the game, mostly against the speedy duo of Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio. Manchu was lucky to have gotten away without a booking for four fouls.

With Vinicius making another marauding run, Monchu's frustration reached a peak and he barged in with a heavy challenge. Juan Martinez Munuera had no problem pulling out the red card for the high boot challenge.

Despite whistles and uproar from the home fans, it was the right call and the young player had it coming as he was let off with a warning on a couple of occasions.

