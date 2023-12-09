Granada vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Granada lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the Estadio los Carmenes on Sunday.

Granada vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Granada are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Basque giants eased past Cayon by a 3-0 margin in the Copa del Rey in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Granada vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Granada and Athletic Bilbao are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won eight games apiece out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams.

Granada have won three of their last five matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 12 such games preceding this run.

Athletic Bilbao have won only two of their last 21 matches away from home against Granada in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming in 2016.

Granada have won their last three matches at home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in each of these games.

Granada are winless in their last 12 matches in La Liga and have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 15 league games.

Granada vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have been in impressive form this season and will need to work hard to secure a place in the top four. The likes of Oihan Sancet and Inaki Williams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Granada have tormented Los Leones at home and will be confident going into this game. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Granada 1-3 Athletic Bilbao

Granada vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes