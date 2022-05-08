Granada vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th May 2022

Granada welcome seventh-placed Athletic Bilbao to the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes in La Liga action on Tuesday.

The home team are desperately trying to avoid the drop this season and took a big step in that direction with a massive 6-2 win against Mallorca in a crucial game concerning the relegation race last time around.

With the three points, they moved to 17th place in the standings but still, two points separate them and 18th-placed Mallorca.

The visitors, on the other hand, are hoping to keep their European qualification hopes alive in the final three games of the season. They are four points behind sixth-placed Real Sociedad and might only secure a sixth-place finish if they win all of their remaining fixtures.

They were held to a goalless draw by Valencia last time around and will be keen on returning to winning ways in this match.

Granada vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have played 53 times across all competitions. The visitors have the better record in this fixture, with 27 wins to their name. The hosts have 14 wins while 12 games have ended in draws.

Both Granada and Athletic Bilbao have played 13 draws this season, only Valencia (14) and Cadiz (14) have drawn more matches this term.

The hosts have scored 13 goals from set-pieces in La Liga this season, only Sevilla (14) have scored more. The visitors also have a respectable tally of 11 goals from set-pieces this term.

Los Leones are without a win in their travels to Granada since 2016, with the Andalusian side recording three wins with an aggregate score of 8-1 at home in that period.

Granada are winless in home fixtures during 2022, while Bilbao have four wins to their name in away games this season.

Roughly 50% of Nazaríes' goals this term have come at home, while only about a third of Bilbao's goals have been scored in their away games.

Granada vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

The visitors are the better side in terms of form but have struggled in their recent trips to Granada, with the hosts keeping five clean sheets in their last seven home games against the Basque side.

Granada also received a huge confidence boost from their 6-2 win last time around, which was their first win since March.

We expect this to be a close game but the visiting side are in good touch at the moment and should be able to capitalize on Granada's poor home form.

Prediction: Granada 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Granada vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Both teams to score in the second half - Yes (Both sides have scored more than half of their goals in the second half)

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 yellow cards - Over 2.5.

Edited by Peter P