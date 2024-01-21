Granada vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2024

Granada will welcome Atletico Madrid to the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes in La Liga action on Monday.

The hosts resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 2-0 home win over Cadiz earlier this month but failed to build on that win as they lost 1-0 at Real Betis last week. Interestingly, they have just one win in their last 17 league games.

The visitors were last in action in La Liga earlier this month against league leaders Girona, suffering a 4-3 away loss. Álvaro Morata bagged a hat-trick in that match but Iván Martín scored an injury-time winner to help Girona get 2024 underway with a win.

They played local rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Thursday. Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme in the second half of extra-time helped them record a 4-2 win.

Granada vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 57 times across all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the better record in this fixture with 35 wins. The hosts have 11 wins to their name and 11 games have ended in draws.

Four of the last five league meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the visitors outscoring the hosts 12-5 in these games.

The visitors have suffered back-to-back losses in their last four away games in La Liga, failing to score twice in that period.

Granada have just one win against the capital club since 1975, with that triumph coming at home in the 2021-22 La Liga campaign.

Atletico Madrid have the third-best attacking record in La Liga this season, scoring 39 goals in 19 games. The hosts, on the other hand, have the third-worst defensive record, conceding 41 goals.*

Granada vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Nazaríes have just two wins in the league this season, with both wins coming at home. They have failed to score in four of their last six league outings and might struggle here. They registered a 2-1 win in their last home meeting against the capital club in 2021 but might not be able to replicate that performance.

Head coach Alexander Medina will be without the services of Raúl Fernández, who is injured, and Martin Hongla, who will serve a suspension. They are winless in 16 of their last 17 league games, which is a cause for concern.

Los Colchoneros have been inconsistent recently, with three wins and three losses in their last seven games. In their four games this year, they have two wins and losses apiece. They have lost four of their last five away games across all competitions.

Diego Simeone will be without César Azpilicueta, who was injured in the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid. Nonetheless, they have no other major absentees and should be able to field a strong starting XI.

They have scored at least three goals in four games in 2024. With that in mind and considering the current form of the two teams, the visitors are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Granada 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Granada vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score or assist any time - Yes