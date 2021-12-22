Granada vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Atletico Madrid are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this week as they take on Granada on Wednesday. Both teams have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Granada are in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have flattered to deceive this year. The home side thrashed Mallorca by a 4-1 margin last week and will need a similar performance in this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to hit their stride this season. The reigning champions suffered a damaging defeat against Sevilla in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Granada vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have an impeccable record against Granada and have won 15 out of 18 matches played between the two teams. Granada have never defeated Atletico Madrid and will need to create history on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Atletico Madrid. Granada gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch this week.

Granada form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-D-L

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-W-W

Granada vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Granada have a point to prove

Granada

Neyder Lozano is currently injured and has been ruled out of this match. Maxime Gonalons and Quini are serving suspensions and will not be included in the squad against Atletico Madrid.

Injured: Neyder Lozano

Doubtful: Domingos Duarte, Ruben Rochina

Suspended: Quini, Maxime Gonalons

Atletico Madrid need to be at their best

Atletico Madrid

Jose Gimenez has made progress with his recovery and could feature in the squad this week. Antoine Griezmann, Stefan Savic, and Marcos Llorente remain injured, however, and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Antoine Griezmann, Stefan Savic, Marcos Llorente

Doubtful: Sime Vrsaljko, Jose Gimenez

Suspended: None

Granada vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Maximiano; Carlos Neva, Raul Torrente, German Sanchez, Santiago Arias; Yan Eteki, Luis Milla, Antonio Puertas, Darwin Machis; Jorge Molina, Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Felipe, Geoffrey Kondogbia; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Thomas Lemar; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez

Granada vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have suffered three defeats on the trot in La Liga and cannot afford another debacle this week. The likes of Luis Suarez and Angel Correa can be lethal on their day and will need to step up on Wednesday.

Granada have struggled this season but have shown flashes of their potential in recent weeks. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Granada 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi