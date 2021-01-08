Granada vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona are back in action in La Liga this weekend as they visit southern Spain to take on Granada at the Los Carmenes Stadium on Saturday. Barcelona have blown hot and cold this season and will want to make a statement this weekend.

Granada are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have exceeded expectations this season. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Eibar last week and will want to bounce back in this game.

Barcelona surged into the La Liga top three for the first time this season during the week with an excellent 3-2 victory against Athletic Bilbao. The Catalan giants have plenty of work to do to remain in contention for the title this season and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Granada vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have an exceptional record against Granada and have won 12 games out of a total of 14 matches played between the two teams. Granada have never defeated Barcelona in La Liga and will have to be at their best in this game.

The previous game between the two teams took place last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Barcelona. Lionel Messi scored the only goal on the day and will play a pivotal role in this match.

Granada form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-W-W

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-W-D

Granada vs Barcelona Team News

Granada need to win this game

Granada

Luis Milla is currently injured and has been ruled out of the game against Barcelona this weekend. Neyder Lozano is currently serving a suspension and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Luis Milla

Doubtful: Victor Diaz

Suspended: Neyder Lozano

Coutinho has been ruled out of this game

Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Ansu Fati are recuperating from long-term injuries at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Clement Lenglet picked up an unnecessary yellow card against Athletic Bilbao earlier this week and is suspended for this match.

Ousmane Dembele has been excellent since his return and is set to start on the right flank in this game. Oscar Mingueza is likely to edge Samuel Umtiti to the starting line-up against Granada.

Injured: Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Clement Lenglet

Granada vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Silva; Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Dimitri Foulquier; Yan Eteki, Maxime Gonalons, Yangel Herrera; Luis Suarez, Roberto Soldado, Antonio Puertas

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Martin Braithwaite

Granada vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have grown under Ronald Koeman over the past few months and will want to build up a string of victories to mount a challenge for the La Liga title. Ousmane Dembele and Pedri have been bright spots in recent weeks and will want to guide the Blaugrana across the finish line in this game.

Granada are a dangerous team and can potentially pull off an upset in this match. Barcelona have found their feet in La Liga, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Granada 1-3 Barcelona

