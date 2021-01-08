AC Milan vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The fixtures are coming thick and fast in the Serie A this season as AC Milan take on Torino in another important clash at the San Siro on Sunday. AC Milan are at the top of the league at the moment and are the favourites to win this game.

Torino are currently in 17th place in the Serie A standings and a defeat could see the team drop into the relegation zone. The Turin-based outfit held Hellas Verona to a 1-1 draw during the week and will have to put in a similar effort over the weekend.

AC Milan suffered their first league defeat of the season against reigning champions Juventus in their previous game and will have to prove their mettle by bouncing back in this fixture. The Rossoneri have an impressive squad and will want to reinforce their position at the top of the Serie A table.

AC Milan vs Torino Head-to-Head

AC Milan have a good record against Torino and have won 16 games out of a total of 32 matches played between the two teams. Torino have managed only four victories against AC Milan and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

The previous match between the two Italian teams took place a year ago and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for AC Milan. Ante Rebic scored the only goal on the day and will want to make his mark on this game.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: L-W-W-W-D

Torino form guide in the Serie A: D-W-D-D-L

AC Milan vs Torino Team News

AC Milan have a depleted squad

AC Milan

AC Milan will have to deal with the absence of several stars in this game with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Ismael Bennacer injured at the moment. Sandro Tonali served his suspension against Juventus and will be available for this game.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers, Ismael Bennacer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino need to win this game

Torino

Torino have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need all the resources at their disposal to stand a chance in this game. The away side is likely to field a defensive line-up against AC Milan and will have to put in a robust performance.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Torino Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Brahim Diaz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic; Rafael Leao

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Bremer, Lyanco, Armando Izzo; Ricardo Rodriguez, Karol Linetty, Tomas Rincon, Amer Gojak, Wilfried Stephane Singo; Sasa Lukic, Andrea Belotti

AC Milan vs Torino Prediction

AC Milan were thoroughly disappointed with their performance against Juventus and have a massive point to prove going into this game. The Rossoneri are missing several key players but will want to establish themselves as title contenders this weekend.

Torino have endured a difficult season and will look to pull off an upset at the San Siro. AC Milan are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Torino

