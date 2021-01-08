Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this weekend as Fiorentina take on Cagliari in an important clash at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Fiorentina are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have been underwhelming over the past few months. La Viola suffered a 2-1 defeat against Lazio during the week and cannot afford to lose this game.

Cagliari are only a point behind Fiorentina at the moment and will look to improve their standing in the league table with a victory in this fixture. The Sardinian outfit was defeated by Benevento in its previous game and will face a stern challenge over the weekend.

💜🎙 | VIOLA BLOG: the best of the day from the Fiorentina training ground & an exclusive interview with @ChinoMartinez28 🇦🇷 #ForzaViola #Fiorentina



pic.twitter.com/kHy8iU9Tl7 — ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) January 7, 2021

Fiorentina vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

Fiorentina have an excellent record against Cagliari and have won 20 games out of a total of 40 matches played between the two teams. Cagliari have managed only 11 victories against Fiorentina and will want to put their best foot forward in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in an uneventful 0-0 stalemate. Both teams were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove in this game.

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: L-D-W-D-D

Cagliari form guide in the Serie A: L-L-L-D-D

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 best midfielders in Serie A this year (2020)

Fiorentina vs Cagliari Team News

Patrick Cutrone is currently injured

Fiorentina

Fiorentina will have to do without former AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone going into this game. La Viola have a strong squad and will want to make a statement this weekend.

Injured: Patrick Cutrone

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari need to win this game

Cagliari

Diego Godin, Adam Ounas, Paolo Farago, and Marko Rog are currently injured and will be unable to feature in this game. Nahitan Nandez was sent off against Benevento this week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Diego Godin, Adam Ounas, Paolo Farago, Marko Rog

Advertisement

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nahitan Nandez

Fiorentina vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Igor, German Pezzella, Nikola Milenkovic; Cristiano Biraghi, Gaetano Castrovilli, Borja Valero, Sofyan Amrabat, Martin Caceres; Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alessio Cragno; Alessandro Tripaldelli, Luca Ceppitelli, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Gabriele Zappa; Radja Nainggolan, Razvan Marin; Riccardo Sottil, Joao Pedro, Fabrizio Caligara; Giovanni Simeone

Fiorentina vs Cagliari Prediction

Fiorentina have a talented squad but have failed to do justice to their impressive potential this season. The likes of Franck Ribery and Gaetano Castrovilli have impressed this season but will need to take it up a notch in the coming months.

Cagliari have also blown hot and cold this season and will have to do without a few key players going into this game. Fiorentina are the better team and the favourites going into this weekend.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Cagliari

Also Read: Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21