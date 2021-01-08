Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Ajax take on PSV Eindhoven in a top-two clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday. The two Dutch giants have enjoyed excellent campaigns so far and will want to win this game.

Ajax are currently at the top of the Eredivisie standings but have endured a slight slump in recent weeks. The reigning champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Willem II in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this match.

PSV Eindhoven are only one point behind Ajax in the Eredivisie table and can potentially move to the top of the league with a victory this weekend. The away side thrashed VVV by a 4-1 margin last month and will be up against a stern challenge on Sunday.

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

Ajax and PSV Eindhoven share an intriguing rivalry and have played a total of 49 matches against each other. Ajax have a slight edge and have won 20 games as opposed to PSV Eindhoven's 19 victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams last year ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Ajax. Quincy Promes scored the crucial winning goal on the day but is unlikely to start this game.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: D-W-W-L-W

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-D-W

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Ajax need to win this game

Ajax

Ajax have a few injury concerns to account for and will have to do without Mohammed Kudus and Lassina Traore in this game. David Neres is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to play a part against PSV Eindhoven.

Injured: Lassina Traore, Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: David Neres

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven have a strong squad

PSV Eindhoven

Marco van Ginkel, Donyell Malan, Erick Gutierrez, and Armado Obispo are currently injured and have been ruled out of this match. Maximiliano Romero, Eran Zahavi, and Ryan Thomas also have fitness concerns and are unlikely to feature in this game.

Injured: Marco van Ginkel, Donyell Malan, Erick Gutierrez, Armado Obispo

Doubtful: Maximiliano Romero, Eran Zahavi, Ryan Thomas

Suspended: None

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Perr Schuurs, Noussair Mazraoui; Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Antony, Zakaria Labyad, Dusan Tadic; Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo; Philipp Max, Olivier Boscagli, Jordan Teze, Denzel Dumfries; Mohamed Ihattaren, Ibrahim Sangare, Jorrit Hendrix, Mario Gotze; Noni Madueke, Cody Gakpo

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

PSV Eindhoven have a depleted squad going into this game and will need something special from the likes of Mario Gotze and Cody Gakpo to win this game. Ajax have lost only one game this season and have one of the most formidable line-ups in the Netherlands.

Both sides are vying for the Eredivisie crown this season and will be intent on making a statement this weekend. Ajax are lethal at their best and hold a slight edge going into this fixture.

Prediction: Ajax 2-1 PSV Eindhoven

