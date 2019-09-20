Granada vs Barcelona Preview: Where to watch | LaLiga 2019/20

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 31 // 20 Sep 2019, 17:44 IST

FC Barcelona's Ansu Fati (L) and Gerard Pique (R)

Barcelona will look to record their first away victory of the season, as they travel away to the newly promoted club, Granada.

The Catalan giants would be boosted by the return of Lionel Messi, with the Barca legend set to make his first start, having returned from an injury midweek. Luis Suarez should also be on from the start, as he scored twice last weekend against Valencia from the bench.

The Catalan giants have a formidable record against Granada, having won 6 of the last 6 games between the sides, with the last meeting ending 1-4 in favour of Barca. Barcelona has also scored at least 3 goals in the last 3 encounters between the sides, with Suarez finding the back of the net 5 times in those encounters. Also, Messi has scored at least 2 goals against Granada on 4 occasions.

The Andalusians are no pushovers either, as they have been in decent form this season, with their respectable 6th position at the moment speaking volumes. They won their last two LaLiga games against Espanyol and Celta Vigo comfortably, as they didn't concede goals in those encounters.

The newly-promoted club has also been formidable up front, having scored 9 goals in LaLiga, registering the e\third best return of goals so far.

Jordi Alba will be sidelined for this one, as he recovers from a muscle injury, and Junior Firpo should get the nod in his stead. Ivan Rakitic or Frenkie De Jong should also get the nod for this one, as Sergio Busquets featured from the start against Dortmund in midweek. Ansu Fati is likely to sit out this encounter, because Ernesto Valverde may look to unleash his captain, Lionel Messi, for the first time in LaLiga this season.

For Granada, Carlos Fernandez should feature behind Roberto Soldado in the attack, while Neva or Ismail Koybasi should step in at left-back, with Quini ruled out for this clash.

Where to watch

USA: beiN Sports USA

Canada: beiN Sports Canada

UK: Premier Sports 2

Spain: Movistar LaLiga

Kickoff: 8:00 pm (WAT)

Date: September 21, 2019