Granada vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Cadiz lock horns with a struggling Granada side in an important encounter at the Estadio los Carmenes on Wednesday.

Granada vs Cadiz Preview

Cadiz are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side held Real Sociedad to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Granada, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Sevilla in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this week.

Granada vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Granada have a slight edge over Cadiz and have won three out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's two victories.

Granada are winless in their last four matches against Cadiz in La Liga and have played out a longer run of this nature only against Almeria in the top flight.

Cadiz are unbeaten in their last two matches away from home against Granada in La Liga and have managed to keep clean sheets in both these games.

Granada have managed a total of 24 victories against Cadiz in all competitions - more victories than they have achieved against any other opponent. Granada are yet to defeat Cadiz in La Liga.

Granada are winless in their last six matches against teams from Andalusia in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since 2015.

Granada vs Cadiz Prediction

Granada have failed to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The hosts have several issues to address at the moment and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Cadiz can pack a punch on their day but have also stuttered regularly over the past month. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Granada 1-1 Cadiz

Granada vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Granada to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Chris Ramos to score - Yes